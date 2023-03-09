Rangers trade Mark Mathias to the Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates tried to add to their overall depth on Wednesday with the acquisition of utility man Mark Mathias of Santa Clara, California for future considerations according to spotrac.com. Mathias can play first base, second base, third base, outfield, and been a designated hitter in his two seasons of Major League Baseball. In the deal, the Pirates acquired Mathias from the Rangers for future considerations.

Mathias combined his time in 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers. It was his second season of MLB action as he played the 2020 regular season with the Brewers.

2022 MLB statistics

In 30 games with the Brewers and Rangers this past season, Mathias batted .256 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in. During 91 plate appearances and 81 at bats, Mathias scored 13 runs and had 20 hits, three doubles, three stolen bases, nine walks, 41 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. He had an on base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .506.

Mathias’s sacrifice fly came in a 6-3 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 19. He hit a fly ball to deep left field in the sixth inning which scored first baseman Keston Hiura of Valencia, California. At the time the sacrifice fly tied the game at three.

Mathias was much more productive with the Rangers than the Brewers He batted .277 with Texas, and .125 with Milwaukee. Mathias was traded from the Brewers to the Rangers on August 2 with minor leaguer Antoine Kelly for relief pitcher Matt Bush of San Diego, California.

Multi-Home Run game

Mathias’s most notable MLB game came on September 13, 2023. He had three extra base hits (two home runs and one double) in an 8-7 Rangers win over the Oakland Athletics.

Career Statistics

Mathias has a career batting average of .256 with six home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 46 games, 127 plate appearances and 117 at bats, he has scored 15 runs and had 30 hits, six doubles, four stolen bases, nine walks, 54 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .307, and a slugging percentage of .462.