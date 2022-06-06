Rangers trade relief pitcher Albert Abreu to the Royals

The Texas Rangers traded right-handed relief pitcher Albert Abreu of Guayubin, Dominican Republic to the Kansas City Royals on Friday according to mlb.com. The Royals become Abreu’s third Major League Baseball team following two seasons with the New York Yankees in 2020 and 2021, and seven games this season with the Texas Rangers.

2022 MLB season with Texas

In 8 2/3 innings in 2022 with Texas in 2022, Abreu had a respectable earned run average of 3.12. The serious issue however has been his control. Among the 42 batters he faced, he had 12 walks, which led to an extremely high WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.85. What was encouraging however is the fact Abreu gave up only four hits, although two of those hits were home runs. Abreu also had nine strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.

Struggles with the Yankees

Abreu had two very tough seasons with the New York Yankees. In 2020, he gave up three earned runs in an inning and a third for an ERA of 20.25. Then in 2021, Abreu gave up 21 earned runs in 36 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 5.15. ‘

Who the Rangers get in return

In return for Abreu, the Texas Rangers get minor leaguer Yohanse Morel. He is a right-handed pitcher from Samana, Dominican Republic.

Third Time Traded

This was actually the third time in Abreu’s career he was traded. He initially signed as a free agent with the Houston Astros on August 5, 2013, but never played with Houston. Abreu was then traded from the Astros to the New York Yankees with Jorge Guzman for seven-time All-Star catcher Brian McCann. Like Abreu, Guzman was from the Dominican Republic, but never played with the Astros. He went on to play two seasons with the Miami Marlins in 202o and 2021.

Abreu was then traded by the Yankees with minor league pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers for catcher Jose Trevino on April 2. So far in 2022, Trevino is batting .282 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in.

Debut with the Royals

Abreu pitched his first game with Kansas City on Sunday in a 7-4 Royals loss to the Houston Astros. He pitched a third of an inning and gave up a walk and a hit. Abreu lowered his season ERA to 3.00.