Rangers trade Ryan Lindgren to Avalanche for Juuso Parssinen

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers were involved in a significant deal on Saturday. The Rangers traded defenseman Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, Minnesota and left winger Jimmy Vesey of Boston, Massachusetts to the Avalanche for centre Juuso Parssinen of Hameenlinna, Finland and defenseman Calvin de Haan of Carp, Ontario according to the Associated Press.

Ryan Lindgren

Lindgren had been with the Rangers for seven seasons. In 2024-25, he has two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 54 games. He is a +1 with 36 penalty minutes, two shorthanded points, 42 shot on goal, 59 hits, 10 takeaways, and 55 giveaways.

Juuso Parssinen

Parssinen is joining his third National Hockey League franchise. He previously played three seasons with the Nashville Predators from 2022 to 2025, and this past season with the Colorado Avalanche. In 37 games with the Predators and Avalanche in 2024-25 (traded to Colorado from Nashville in December), Parssinen had four goals and seven assists for 11 points, and was a -6 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, 26 shots on goal, 65 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 69 hits, two takeaways and 14 giveaways. The power-play point came in a 4-0 Predators win over the Utah Hockey Club on November 9. Parssinen set up Filip Forsberg of Ostervala, Sweden for the game-winning goal at 2:37 of the first period to open the scoring.

Jimmy Vesey

Vesey is joining his sixth NHL team. He was previously with the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils. In 33 games this season with the Rangers, Vesey has four goals and two assists for six points in 33 games. He is a -2 with 30 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 10 blocked shots, 19 hits, five takeaways, and 19 giveaways.

Calvin de Haan

De Haan is also joining his sixth NHL team as he was previously with the New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Colorado Avalanche. In 44 games this season, he has seven assists for seven points, 10 penalty minutes, 48 shots on goal, 58 blocked shots, 59 hits, five takeaways, and 35 giveaways.