Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt Free Bet at New Zealand Betting Sites | Sports Betting New Zealand

Powbet are rewarding betting enthusiasts in New Zealand with a free bet of up to €100 when they stake on the Europa League final on Wednesday. To claim this fantastic sports betting offer, read below:

Sports Betting New Zealand Offer: Europa League Final €100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The €100 Free Bet is ONLY AVAILABLE IN NEW ZEALAND and can be redeemed by following these steps:

Create an account by filling out your details Make a deposit and place a bet on the Europa League final Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to €100.

New Zealand Betting Sites Free Bet for Football Fans

The key terms of the New Zealand sports betting Powbet Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt offer are:

This offer is only available to new customers, who have registered and made their first real money deposit at Powbet

The Bonus is 100% of a player’s first deposit up to 100 EUR/200 NZD.

The minimum qualifying deposit amount for this promotion is 20 EUR/ 40 NZD.

In order to qualify for the bonus, the player must play through the full amount of the first deposit at least once with odds no less than 1,50. All bets must be settled. Bonus will be automatically activated into the player’s account after completed rollover requirements for qualifying deposit. The client has the right/option to cancel it from “My Bonus” tab.

Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt New Zealand Sports Betting Preview

The Europa League final is upon as, and Rangers will go head to head with Eintracht Frankfurt in a bid for European glory.

In what has been one of the best iterations of this competition in recent memory, these two sides have prevailed against some of the continent’s elite, with Frankfurt sweeping aside two Spanish outfits in Real Betis and Barcelona before eliminating West Ham in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Rangers have already claimed the scalps of two German teams this campaign, first in Borussia Dortmund with a memorable away win, before defeating RB Leipzig against all odds in the semi-finals.

We simply can not wait for this one, and with both teams so evenly matched on paper, there is sure to be lots of value to be had in the betting markets on Powbet.

Betting Tip: Draw @ 3.33 on Powbet

Europa League Final Odds

Powbet New Zealand Betting Site Review: Why Open an Account?

Powbet are one of the best betting sites available for sports betting fans in New Zealand, and for good reason

The €100 Free Bet offer is among the best bonuses around for the big final, and it can be used on any sporting event as well, so you can bet on a plethora of other markets.