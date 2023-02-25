The NFL is full of statistics and records.

One of those captures the productivity of the wide receiver in terms of receiving yards.

Do you know who the top three wide receivers of all time are in this category?

The players on the list may surprise you.

Spoiler alert: only two of the three are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two of the three played for the same team at the same time.

Here they are ranked in ascending order.

3. Terrell Owens, 15,934 yards

49-year-old Terrell Owens was a prolific wide receiver throughout his career spanning from 1996-2010.

He played for five teams, was a six-time Pro Bowler, and three-time NFL receiving yards leader.

What is missing on his career resume was a Super Bowl Championship.

2. Larry Fitzgerald, 17,492 yards

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was the best of the best in many ways.

During his Cardinals career which spanned from 2004-2020, he was an 11-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Like Owens, he is without a Super Bowl ring, an honor that he was most deserving of.

Fitzgerald should be a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate when he becomes eligible; he is the only one of the top three that is not a Hall of Famer.

1. Jerry Rice, 22,895 yards

The undisputed greatest of all time wide receiver is Jerry Rice.

It is not a surprise that he is 5,000 yards ahead of the pack in receiving yards.

He played from 1985-2004 experiencing his greatest success with the San Francisco 49ers from 1985-2000.

Rice is a three-time Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, 13-time Pro Bowler, and the 6-time receiving yards leader.

The measure of every current wide receiver is whether he will ever be as consistent and good as Jerry Rice while having his longevity.

Who Is The Highest-Ranked Active Wide Receiver?

Retired players dominate the list, but who is the highest-ranked active player?

It is Julio Jones who is 16th on the list with 13,629 yards.

Jones, 34, has been in the NFL since 2011 most recently playing the 2022 season with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.