Ranking the Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Eastern Conference

Every year, there are always a handful of NBA players who are snubbed from the All-Star Game. This season is no different. However, some of the snubs are arguably extremely egregious. Especially from the Eastern Conference. Some reasons certain players were left off the All-Star roster could include team record, lack of efficiency in certain aspects, and games missed due to injuries. Regardless, that does not change the fact that some peers still feel certain players deserved a shot to be an All-Star this particular year. (All statistics and information were gathered on January 31st, 2025).

The Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference Snub #1: Trae Young

Trae Young is by far the biggest snub from the Eastern Conference. He is arguably the biggest snub of the entire All-Star Game. The one knock on him this year is his three-point shooting. He is having a down year in this aspect as he is only shooting 34.0 percent from beyond the arc. However, Young is also the league-leader in assists at 11.4 per game and has helped the Hawks remain somewhat competitive. Trae Young is also tallying 22.5 points, 1.3 steals per game, and a field goal percentage of 40.0 percent.

Eastern Conference Snub #2: LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is having a career season from an individual perspective. Unfortunately for him, the Charlotte Hornets are a lottery team, and many will point to him as a player who puts up “empty stats on a bad team.” Especially with relatively inefficient shooting. He has also missed a little bit of time due to nagging injuries this year. This season, Ball is averaging 28.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent. Regardless, many will point to LaMelo Ball as one of the biggest All-Star snubs this year.

Eastern Conference Snub #3: Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has had a terrific bounce-back campaign. He has rebuilt his trade value and is one of the few bright spots on the Chicago Bulls this season. Unfortunately, his team’s lack of success is a major reason for him getting overlooked for All-Star contention. LaVine is currently averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.8 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 51.1 percent. The Bulls shooting guard is also tallying a three-point shooting percentage of 44.6 percent. With numbers like these, it makes sense why LaVine is garnering plenty of trade interest on the market right now. All in all, these three players from the Eastern Conference were arguably the biggest All-Star snubs for this year.