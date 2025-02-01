Featured

Ranking the Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Western Conference

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season

Just like the Eastern Conference, the Western Conference had its fair share of players who were snubbed from this year’s NBA All-Star Game that will take place in San Francisco. Considering how deep the Western Conference is though, there are always going to be a few deserving players left off the roster. This season is no exception, though some of the names who did not make it may surprise some peers. Without further adieu, here are the three biggest All-Star snubs from the Western Conference. 

The Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Western Conference 

Western Conference Snub #1: Domantas Sabonis 

Once again, Domantas Sabonis’ consistency and ability to nearly achieve a triple-double in his sleep has been ignored. Despite the dysfunction within the Kings organization this season, Sabonis has been the one constant that can be relied on night after night. On the year, the Kings center is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 assists, a league-best 14.5 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 61.0 percent. Not to mention, Sabonis has recorded a triple-double with at least 20 boards on two occasions already this year. With this in mind, Sabonis is by far the biggest All-Star snub from the Western Conference. 

Western Conference Snub #2: Kyrie Irving 

Irving has had a silently consistent campaign this year. With the injuries to Luka Doncic, he has done a solid job leading the Dallas Mavericks as the primary scoring option. He is also on pace to have his healthiest season since the 2018-19 campaign. As a result, Irving has been one of the more reliable players on Dallas this year. Thus far, Irving is tallying impressive numbers. He has averages of 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game. Irving has accomplished this while averaging an effective field goal percentage of 56.2 percent. Say what you will about Kyrie Irving, but he certainly deserves All-Star consideration for this season. 

Western Conference Snub #3: Norman Powell 

Norman Powell has been one of the more surprising players in the Association this year. The Clippers’ shooting guard has seemingly developed into a fringe star out of nowhere. For context, Powell’s scoring average has increased by more than 10 points this year. He is having a career season with numbers of 24.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 43.5 percent, and a field goal percentage of 49.4 percent. Norman Powell may not be an All-Star, but he is certainly a legitimate candidate for Most Improved Player of the Year. Considering all of this, these three players are the biggest All-Star snubs from the Western Conference this season. 

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season

Ranking the Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Western Conference

Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Boston Celtics
Raptors Showing Interest in Brandon Ingram
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 30 2025
Featured
De'Aaron Fox
Kings Receiving Multiple Calls About De’Aaron Fox
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 29 2025
Featured
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10)
Cooper Kupp Unsure of Future With Rams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 21 2025
Featured
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) team owner Mat Ishbia
Bradley Beal Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 21 2025
Featured
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray Embracing New Expectations
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 20 2025
Featured
2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Participants and Betting Odds
Rockets Still View Jalen Green as Potential Max Player
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 15 2025
More News
Arrow to top