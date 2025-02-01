Ranking the Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Western Conference

Just like the Eastern Conference, the Western Conference had its fair share of players who were snubbed from this year’s NBA All-Star Game that will take place in San Francisco. Considering how deep the Western Conference is though, there are always going to be a few deserving players left off the roster. This season is no exception, though some of the names who did not make it may surprise some peers. Without further adieu, here are the three biggest All-Star snubs from the Western Conference.

The Biggest All-Star Snubs From the Western Conference

Western Conference Snub #1: Domantas Sabonis

Once again, Domantas Sabonis’ consistency and ability to nearly achieve a triple-double in his sleep has been ignored. Despite the dysfunction within the Kings organization this season, Sabonis has been the one constant that can be relied on night after night. On the year, the Kings center is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 assists, a league-best 14.5 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 61.0 percent. Not to mention, Sabonis has recorded a triple-double with at least 20 boards on two occasions already this year. With this in mind, Sabonis is by far the biggest All-Star snub from the Western Conference.

Western Conference Snub #2: Kyrie Irving

Irving has had a silently consistent campaign this year. With the injuries to Luka Doncic, he has done a solid job leading the Dallas Mavericks as the primary scoring option. He is also on pace to have his healthiest season since the 2018-19 campaign. As a result, Irving has been one of the more reliable players on Dallas this year. Thus far, Irving is tallying impressive numbers. He has averages of 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game. Irving has accomplished this while averaging an effective field goal percentage of 56.2 percent. Say what you will about Kyrie Irving, but he certainly deserves All-Star consideration for this season.

Western Conference Snub #3: Norman Powell

Norman Powell has been one of the more surprising players in the Association this year. The Clippers’ shooting guard has seemingly developed into a fringe star out of nowhere. For context, Powell’s scoring average has increased by more than 10 points this year. He is having a career season with numbers of 24.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 43.5 percent, and a field goal percentage of 49.4 percent. Norman Powell may not be an All-Star, but he is certainly a legitimate candidate for Most Improved Player of the Year. Considering all of this, these three players are the biggest All-Star snubs from the Western Conference this season.