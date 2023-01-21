NFL News and Rumors

Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Gia Nguyen
Ranking The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are a time when the league’s biggest stars shine the brightest.

However, some players are earning more than others on the road to the Super Bowl.

With the Divisional Round set to kick off this weekend, we’ll break down the top five highest-paid NFL players remaining in the NFL Playoffs.

Top-5 Highest Paid Players in the NFL Divisional Round

Quarterbacks dominated the top spots on the list but a few other position players made it into the top five.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott were among the players with the highest salaries.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams was the highest-paid offensive lineman on the list while AJ Brown rounded out the top-five list as the richest wide receiver left in the postseason.

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Dak Prescott
  4. Trent Williams
  5. AJ Brown

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs — $450 million

Patrick Mahomes is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The only player with a Super Bowl ring on the list, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player remaining in the NFL Playoffs.

After winning Super Bowl 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

Not only does the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback have the biggest contract in terms of overall value, but his 10-year deal is also the longest-term deal in the NFL

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills — $258 million

Josh Allen is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Next on the list is another quarterback that has quickly emerged as one of the league’s best players.

Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen signed a $258 million deal in 2021 that many considered to be a bargain.

Since signing the deal, Allen has thrown for over 4,000 yards with at least 35 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns in each of his last two seasons and three in a row overall.

He’s also led Buffalo to three consecutive AFC East titles during that span.

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $160 million

Dak Prescott is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Prescott made the list despite suffering an ankle injury during a contract year with the Cowboys.

Despite the injury, Dallas showed some faith in their franchise quarterback, signing him to a $160 contract extension just five months after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The deal will keep Prescott in Dallas through the 2024 season.

While Prescott might have missed out on some dollars, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones rewarded his quarterback with a $66 million signing bonus, the largest in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

4. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers — $138 million

Trent Williams is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

Since being acquired via trade from the Washington Commanders, offensive tackle Trent Williams has become an integral part of the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive identity.

A road-grader in the run game and an excellent pass protector, Williams has anchored the 49ers’ offensive line since 2020.

As a result, the front office rewarded him with a six-year contract extension worth $138 million.

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in terms of annual average value ($23.01 million) and total value ($138 million).

In fact, Williams is set to make more than $40 million more than the next-highest-paid offensive lineman in the league (Ronnie Stanley, $98 million).

5. AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — $100 million

AJ Brown is one of The Highest Paid Players in the 2023 NFL Playoffs

In order to help Jalen Hurts take the next step in his development, the Philadelphia Eagles traded for wide receiver AJ Brown and signed him to a $100 million contract.

The move immediately paid dividends in Philadelphia, propelling Hurts into the MVP conversation and the Eagles to the top of the NFC East Division standings.

Brown played a big role in the Eagles’ top-ranked offense, securing 88 catches for 1,496 yards with 14 touchdowns in his first season in Philadelphia.

He finished in the top five in the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and yards per catch, proving that he was worth every penny of his new deal.

NFL News and Rumors
