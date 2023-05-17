NBA News and Rumors

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

With The NBA Lottery, Teams Are Ready To Fill their coaching vacancies.

As the offseason coaching carousel continues to turn, the Houston Rockets have recently made a new addition to their team by appointing Ime Udoka as their new coach. However, there are still five coaching positions that remain unfilled, and it’s possible that more opportunities may arise. Teams across the league are vigorously conducting their searches, exploring various candidates from up-and-coming assistant coaches to seasoned NBA head coaches with a wealth of experience.

Here are our Top-Five available coaching options for NBA squads.

5. Doc Rivers

Regular season record: 1,097-763 (.590)

Playoff record: 111-104 (.516)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers stands.

I fully expect this pick to get some hate, but Doc is not a bad coach. Despite Doc Rivers’ inability to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Eastern Conference Semifinals in three consecutive seasons, it should not overshadow the overall success of his lengthy coaching career.

Rivers, who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, has consistently demonstrated his ability to foster winning cultures. Throughout his coaching tenure with the Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and 76ers, he has achieved the milestone of winning 50 or more games in the regular season on 10 occasions. This achievement highlights his proficiency in building successful teams and establishing a culture of winning.

4. Monty Williams

Regular season record: 367-336 (.522)

Playoff record: 29-27 (.518)

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

Monty Williams, the former head coach of the Phoenix Suns, came close to leading the team to its first NBA championship just two years ago, falling just two wins short. However, despite his success in revitalizing the Suns’ culture and creating a close-knit team environment, Williams was ultimately let go after the team suffered back-to-back playoff eliminations in blowout fashion.

Williams’ track record in Phoenix demonstrates his ability to instill a winning mentality and build a strong team culture. His experience and leadership make him an excellent candidate for teams aiming to compete immediately or establish themselves as perennial contenders. With his coaching acumen and emphasis on fostering a family-like atmosphere, Williams brings valuable qualities to any organization he joins.

3. Mike Budenholzer

Regular season record: 484-317 (.604)

Playoff record: 56-48 (.538)

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

Mike Budenholzer, the former head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, achieved remarkable success in recent years. Just two seasons ago, he guided the Bucks to an NBA championship, and in the most recent season, he led the team to the best record in the league.

Despite facing criticism at times, Budenholzer’s track record speaks for itself. His ability to assemble a strong coaching staff and his experience in leading a team to the title makes him an attractive candidate for other franchises in search of a winning leader. With the right support and resources, Budenholzer has the potential to guide another team to championship success. He would be an excellent choice.

2. Frank Vogel

Regular season record: 431-389 (.526)

Playoff record: 49-39 (.557)

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

Frank Vogel has proven himself to be a successful coach throughout his career. During his tenure with the Indiana Pacers, he guided the team to multiple deep postseason runs, displaying his ability to lead a competitive and disciplined squad. In his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Vogel secured an NBA championship, showcasing his ability to quickly make an impact with a new team.

Known for his defensive focus and practical approach, Vogel is particularly adept at leading veteran teams with aspirations of immediate success. His coaching style emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and a commitment to defensive intensity. As a result, Vogel is a strong candidate for any team seeking an experienced coach who can guide a roster of established players toward achieving their goals.

1. Nick Nurse

Regular season record: 227-163 (.582)

Playoff record: 25-16 (.610)

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

Nick Nurse is renowned for his unconventional and innovative coaching style, which sets him apart from his peers in the league. While his time in Toronto came to an end due to the team’s struggles, it is important to recognize the significant accomplishments he achieved during his tenure, most notably leading the Raptors to an NBA championship.

Nurse’s coaching profile reflects his ability to adapt and find creative solutions to maximize the potential of his team. He is known for his strategic acumen, willingness to experiment with lineups and tactics, and his emphasis on player development. These qualities make him an attractive candidate for a team that possesses the necessary talent to contend for a championship in the near future.

Given the right personnel and a supportive organization, Nurse has the potential to make a profound impact and guide a team toward title contention within a relatively short timeframe. His track record of success, coupled with his unique approach to coaching, make him an intriguing option for teams looking to take the next step in their championship aspirations.

