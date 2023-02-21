NFL News and Rumors

Ranking Which 2020 NFL Drafted Quarterback Signs His Second Contract First

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Philadelphia Eagles

FOX Sports posed an interesting question regarding the 2020 NFL draft class of quarterbacks.

This QB draft class is coming close to the end of their rookie contracts, and teams have imminent decisions about whether to exercise fifth-year options (for first-round picks) or negotiate extensions.

FOX asked Twitter fans to share their ranking of the order in which these quarterbacks get their second contracts.

Though FOX’s graphic shows only four quarterbacks, fans quickly noted that there are really five eligible quarterbacks.

They are Jalen Hurts of the Philadephia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

Many discounted Tagovailoa because of his health issues and Love because of the uncertainty at Green Bay and his limited playing time.

Here is how the majority of fans ranked the other three (in descending order).

3. Joe Burrow

Burrow is the player that fans think will sign his contract the latest between Hurts, Herbert, and himself.

Speculation is that the Bengals want to get the deal done before the 2023 season, but it could take until summer.

2. Justin Herbert

Fans think that Justin Herbert will be the second to get his contract extension.

Herbert’s extension is the highest priority for the Chargers in the 2023 offseason.

1. Jalen Hurts

Because Hurts was not a first-round pick, he is viewed as the one to get his second contract first.

Unlike Herbert and Burrow, there is no fifth-year option for him so 2024 is the last year of his contract.

There are reports that Hurts’ deal will be done early in the offseason.

Going First Is Not The Best

Ordinarily being first is good, but in terms of signing contracts, that is not the case.

The first player’s contract could set the floor price for the next two players behind him.

That could be why Joe Burrow may want to go last so that he can see what Hurts and Herbert’s deals look like and use them as a basis for negotiation.

$50 million per year appears to be the baseline for Hurts.

The Deshaun Watson Effect

The amount of money is not always the biggest draw.

Ever since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a monster deal with $230 million of guaranteed money, more guaranteed money is what other players are looking for.

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking Which 2020 NFL Drafted Quarterback Signs His Second Contract First

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  27min
NFL News and Rumors
xfl kick off
Why the NFL Should Consider Implementing XFL’s Rule Changes for a More Exciting Game
Author image David Evans  •  35min
NFL News and Rumors
Jacoby Brissett
Browns QB Coach Headed To Arizona, Will Jacoby Brissett Join Him?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
DeAngelo Hall
DeAngelo Hall Leaves NFL Network For Carolina Panthers Coaching Job
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Daniel Jones of the New York Giants rolling out.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Reportedly Changing Agents Ahead Of Free Agency
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Rex Ryan Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator.
Rex Ryan Interviews For Broncos’ Defensive Coordinator Position
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 19 2023
NFL News and Rumors
nfl teams
Five Best NFL Team Uniforms Worn During The 2022 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top