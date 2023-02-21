FOX Sports posed an interesting question regarding the 2020 NFL draft class of quarterbacks.

This QB draft class is coming close to the end of their rookie contracts, and teams have imminent decisions about whether to exercise fifth-year options (for first-round picks) or negotiate extensions.

FOX asked Twitter fans to share their ranking of the order in which these quarterbacks get their second contracts.

Which QB drafted in 2020 will sign their second contract first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D8EPKpuQv8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 20, 2023

Though FOX’s graphic shows only four quarterbacks, fans quickly noted that there are really five eligible quarterbacks.

They are Jalen Hurts of the Philadephia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers.

Many discounted Tagovailoa because of his health issues and Love because of the uncertainty at Green Bay and his limited playing time.

Here is how the majority of fans ranked the other three (in descending order).

3. Joe Burrow

Burrow is the player that fans think will sign his contract the latest between Hurts, Herbert, and himself.

Speculation is that the Bengals want to get the deal done before the 2023 season, but it could take until summer.

2. Justin Herbert

Fans think that Justin Herbert will be the second to get his contract extension.

Herbert’s extension is the highest priority for the Chargers in the 2023 offseason.

1. Jalen Hurts

Because Hurts was not a first-round pick, he is viewed as the one to get his second contract first.

Unlike Herbert and Burrow, there is no fifth-year option for him so 2024 is the last year of his contract.

There are reports that Hurts’ deal will be done early in the offseason.

The #Eagles are expected to work out a contract extension with Jalen Hurts early in the off-season, and “know” that the price will likely be $50M per year or more, per @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/bYBUuNrrpz — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) February 11, 2023

Going First Is Not The Best

Ordinarily being first is good, but in terms of signing contracts, that is not the case.

The first player’s contract could set the floor price for the next two players behind him.

That could be why Joe Burrow may want to go last so that he can see what Hurts and Herbert’s deals look like and use them as a basis for negotiation.

$50 million per year appears to be the baseline for Hurts.

The Deshaun Watson Effect

The amount of money is not always the biggest draw.

Most guaranteed money on a single contract in NFL history:

Deshaun Watson $230 million

Aaron Rodgers: $150.7 million

Josh Allen: $150 million

Patrick Mahomes: $141.5 million

Dak Prescott: $126 million@ESPNStatsInfo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) March 18, 2022

Ever since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a monster deal with $230 million of guaranteed money, more guaranteed money is what other players are looking for.