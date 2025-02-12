The Toronto Raptors wasted no time in signing Brandon Ingram to a lucrative contract extension. Surprisingly, the deal is more team-friendly than anticipated and gives Toronto some flexibility. The new contract is for reportedly $120 million over three years with a player option in the 2027-28 season.

Toronto traded for the former Most Improved Player of the Year in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and a second-round draft pick. The Raptors are hoping Ingram can fill the void at the wing position and provide some valuable scoring production. They also hope he can serve as a valuable veteran presence and help teach their star of the future, Scottie Barnes, and their young core. A core that features Barnes, Gradey Dick, R.J. Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley.

Toronto Raptors Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension With Newly Acquired Wing, Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram’s Potential Impact

In just 18 matchups this year, Brandon Ingram has posted numbers of 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 46.5 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from three-point territory, and 85.5 percent from the charity stripe. The veteran wing is logging 33.1 minutes played per game. Ingram will at least provide another scoring punch for this young Toronto Raptors squad. They are a scrappy bunch, but still need a mentor to give them some direction. It remains to be seen if Ingram will fit with this Raptors squad. However, the organization clearly feels he is the right player for this current core.

His New Contract

There are a few factors that come into play with Brandon Ingram’s new contract. It will most likely push the Toronto Raptors above the $175 million in guaranteed money for 10 players’ salary next season. However, the team will also be below the projected tax line of $187.9 million. This new contract will push the Toronto Raptors over the projected cap of $154.6 million, but Toronto will at least have some flexibility in the long run.

Not to mention, this new extension for Brandon Ingram is well below what could have been his maximum amount. According to current cap projections, he could have been eligible for $150 million over the next three years had he waited until free agency to ink a new deal. While the new contract may look gaudy at first glance, it is actually surprisingly team-friendly for the long haul. All in all, the Toronto Raptors are placing a lot of faith in their newly-acquired small forward.