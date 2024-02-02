NFL News and Rumors

Rashee Rice Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Sports Editor
3 min read
Rashee Rice runs the ball.

If the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, they will become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back championships. The Chiefs’ best wide receiver is Rashee Rice. Top online sportsbooks will offer multiple prop bets for Rice. Below, we examine Rashee Rice’s Super Bowl 2024 projections, prop bets, and MVP odds.

Rashee Rice Super Bowl 2024 Projections

Plagued by drops and penalties, the Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving core struggled during the regular season. The lone bright spot was Rice. The rookie out of SMU quickly emerged as Patrick Mahomes’ No. 2 pass-catching option behind Travis Kelce.

Rice kicked off his postseason career with an excellent performance against the Miami Dolphins. Rice caught eight balls on 12 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown in a Chiefs’ 26-7 win in the Wild Card Round.

The lines have been set for Rice’s prop bets* via BetOnline.

  • Receptions: 6.5
  • Receiving Yards: 67.5

Rashee Rice Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Rice would like to end his rookie season as a Super Bowl champion.

The line for Rice’s receptions is 6.5, a number he’s surpassed in two of three playoff games. Rice has 7+ catches in six of his last nine games.

Listed below are Rice’s prop bets for Super Bowl LVIII.

Rashee Rice Receiving Yards Odds Play
Over 67.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 67.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice Receptions Odds Play
Over 6.5 -113 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 -115 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice Touchdown Odds Play
1 TD +110 BetOnline logo
2 TDs +550 BetOnline logo
3 TDs +2900 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice Fantasy Points (Std. ESPN PPR) Odds Play
Over 15.5 Points -115 BetOnline logo
Under 15.5 Points -115 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice Total Targets Odds Play
Over 9.5 +110 BetOnline logo
Under 9.5 -140 BetOnline logo
Rashee Rice Total Yards on 1st Reception Odds Play
Over 10.5 -115 BetOnline logo
Under 10.5 -115 BetOnline logo

Rashee Rice Super Bowl 2024 MVP Odds

If Rice catches 10 passes for 100+ yards and two touchdowns, could he win Super Bowl MVP?

On BetOnline, Rice’s Super Bowl LVIII odds are +5000.

It’s hard to picture any Chief not named Mahomes winning the MVP. However, two wide receivers have won the MVP in the last five Super Bowls. Those wide receivers are New England’s Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII and Los Angeles’ Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl LVI.

Bet Rashee Rice to win MVP of Super Bowl LVIII (+5000) at BetOnline

 

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Author image


Dan Girolamo

View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

