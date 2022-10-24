Rasmus Dahlin continues great start to the 2022-23 NHL season

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of Lidköping, Sweden is continuing to impress the hockey world with his amazing start to the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. On Saturday, he not only extended his NHL record for most goals to a start a season with five, he also went into the Sabres record books. Dahlin became the first Sabres defenseman ever to score in five straight games and became the third Sabres player in franchise history to record a goal in his first five games. He joined Gilbert Perreault of Victoriaville, Quebec, who accomplished the feat in the 1979-80 season, and Thomas Vanek of Baden bei Wien, Austria, who became the second Sabres player to achieve that mark in the 2008-09 season.

Dahlin’s fifth straight game with a goal to start 2022-23

Dahlin accomplished the feat on Saturday in a 5-1 Sabres win over the Vancouver Canucks. He opened the scoring at the 5:35 mark of the first period from Casey Middlestadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona. It was one of two points Dahlin had in the game as he notched an assist on a goal by fellow Sabres Swede Victor Olofsson of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden at 17:21 to close the scoring.

Dahlin’s other four games with a goal

Dahlin opened the season with a goal in a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on October 13. He also scored in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on October 15, in a 4-2 Sabres win over the Edmonton Oilers on October 18, and in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Calgary Flames on October 20.

Dahlin’s 2022-23 Statistics

The first overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has five goals and three assists for eight points in five games. He is a +8 (which leads the NHL), and has four penalty minutes, two power-play goals, one game-winning goal, 18 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots, eight hits, three takeaways, and seven giveaways.

Where are the Sabres in the standings?

The Sabres are in third place in the Atlantic Division at this time with a record of four wins and one loss for eight points. The Boston Bruins lead the division with 10 points, and the Florida Panthers are in second place with nine points.