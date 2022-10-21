Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of Lidköping, Sweden made hockey history on Thursday. He became the first blueliner in National Hockey League history to score a goal in his team’s first four games of the NHL regular season. He accomplished the feat in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Historic Goal

Dahlin made hockey history with a goal at 10:49 of the first period from Sabres rookie right winger John-Jason Peterka of Munich, Germany, and center Vinnie Hinostroza of Chicago, Illinois. At the time, the goal put the Sabres up 2-1. It would be a lead they would not relinquish.

Other Three Goals this Season

Dahlin had his first goal of 2022-23 on October 13 in a 4-1 Sabres win over the Ottawa Senators. The goal was the game-winning goal at 7:25 of the second period from Peyton Krebs of Calgary, Alberta and the newly appointed captain Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota. It put the Sabres up 2-1 at the time.

Dahlin had his second goal of 2022-23 on October 15 in a 4-3 Sabres loss to the Florida Panthers. The goal closed out the scoring and came with 59 seconds left from Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York.

Dahlin had his third goal of 2022-23 on Tuesday in a 4-2 Sabres win over the Edmonton Oilers. The goal opened the scoring at the four minute mark of the first period from center Casey Middlestadt of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Tuch notches hat trick

Alex Tuch became the first American this season to register a hat trick. He had his first career three-goal game on Thursday in the three-goal Sabres win over the Calgary Flames. Tuch scored the Sabres’s three final goals of the game. His first goal put the Sabres up 4-1 at the 46 second mark of the second period. Tuch then scored on the power-play and into an empty net in the third period.