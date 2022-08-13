Ravens 23, Titans 10 in a shakedown cruise for rookies and vet hopefuls

With six catches for 43 yards, Polk also made plays with top receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II all sitting out. Another undrafted rookie, Polk was targeted a team-high eight times and showed his ability to get open.

QB Tyler Huntley

Completing 16 of 18 passes and playing the entire first half, Huntley showed no sign of the tendonitis that bothered him early in training camp. Huntley’s throwing accuracy allowed his receivers to make plays, and he looked even more capable than last season to step in for Jackson if needed.

TE Isaiah Likely

With four catches for 44 yards, Likely’s playmaking carried over from training camp into the preseason. He made a superb leaping catch in the second quarter that displayed his athleticism. However, Likely’s blocking was not nearly as impressive. He was called for two holding penalties that nullified two nice runs by Justice Hill, and Likely will clearly have to work on his technique. However, the fourth-round rookie hasn’t looked fazed at any point since joining the Ravens and has displayed his potential to play an immediate role in Baltimore’s offense.