Ravens 23, Titans 10 in a shakedown cruise for rookies and vet hopefuls

With almost the entire starting offense and defense sitting out, the Ravens rolled to their 21st consecutive preseason victory, 23-10, over the Tennessee Titans. It was a night for those competing for rosters spots and playing time to step up. Here’s a stock report on some key players after the preseason opener compiled by Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ media department:
WR Shemar Bridges
Using his 6-foot-4 size to his advantage, Bridges caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown and showed his potential to be a big-bodied target in the receiving corps. The undrafted rookie from Fort Valley State entered training camp as a long shot to make the roster, but he had two acrobatic catches when he simply elevated over defenders to make plays, including a 14-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
WR Makai Polk
With six catches for 43 yards, Polk also made plays with top receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II all sitting out. Another undrafted rookie, Polk was targeted a team-high eight times and showed his ability to get open.
QB Tyler Huntley
Completing 16 of 18 passes and playing the entire first half, Huntley showed no sign of the tendonitis that bothered him early in training camp. Huntley’s throwing accuracy allowed his receivers to make plays, and he looked even more capable than last season to step in for Jackson if needed.
TE Isaiah Likely
With four catches for 44 yards, Likely’s playmaking carried over from training camp into the preseason. He made a superb leaping catch in the second quarter that displayed his athleticism. However, Likely’s blocking was not nearly as impressive. He was called for two holding penalties that nullified two nice runs by Justice Hill, and Likely will clearly have to work on his technique. However, the fourth-round rookie hasn’t looked fazed at any point since joining the Ravens and has displayed his potential to play an immediate role in Baltimore’s offense.
OLB Steven Means
Signed as a free agent in June, Means was in the Titans’ backfield all night with a sack and three tackles. With Odafe Oweh playing just one series and Justin Houston sitting out, Means got plenty of reps and took advantage. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) still on the PUP list and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) still rehabbing, any outside linebacker who can generate pass rush pressure has a chance to play meaningful snaps. Means looks determined to challenge for that role.
S Geno Stone
Stone had an interception, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup all in one series during the second half. Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams didn’t play, leaving Stone with plenty of reps and he was extremely active. His presence only adds to Baltimore’s already deep safety core, as a smart safety with a nose for the football.
ILB Malik Harrison
Harrison forced a fumble in the first quarter, made two tackles, and showed up often around the football, including on special teams. In his third season, Harrison knows this is a key year for him and he played with a sense of urgency. “This is a big year for me,” Harrison said. “I’ve just got to go out every day and just get better.”
P Jordan Stout
The rookie fourth-round pick averaged 47.8 yards on four punts and held flawlessly on Justin Tucker’s three made field goals. Stout clearly has a huge leg and he showed no jitters in his debut.
OT Daniel Faalele
The rookie played the entire game after struggling with his stamina during rookie camp. Faalele has obviously worked hard this summer and it paid off in his debut, and he threw a nice block on Mike Davis’ first-quarter touchdown run.
G/T Tyre Phillips
Playing guard and tackle, Phillips blocked effectively and showed the versatility that make him a valuable player on the offensive line. He’s in the competition to start at left guard, but Phillips looked comfortable wherever he played.
CB Pepe Williams
Williams showed his versatility playing cornerback, safety and returning punts. There was no hesitation in any of those roles, and Williams nearly had a first-quarter interception after making a quick read in coverage. The fourth-round rookie continues to push for an immediate role in the cornerback rotation behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
S Kyle Hamilton
There were good moments for Hamilton like his fumble recovery in the first quarter. There were also mistakes, like when Hamilton took a bad angle on a blitz that allowed Malik Willis to spin outside for his 7-yard touchdown run. However, Hamilton played extensively in his first live NFL action, which should only help the talented rookie prepare for Week 1.
WR Tylan Wallace
The second-year receiver suffered a minor knee sprain, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. Wallace had hoped to take advantage of starting Thursday night, but his night ended in the first quarter.