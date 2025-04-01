Ravens Could Offer Extension to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens could potentially extend their superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson. There have been several internal conversations this offseason about this possibility. The former league MVP is currently in the middle of a five-year, $260 million deal that he inked with the Ravens back in 2023. However, many viewed it as more of a three-year deal. Considering the salary cap is expected to spike upward next season, Baltimore is hoping to to lock up their star quarterback to a new long-term deal. Especially with the way the quarterback market is going right now. Lamar Jackson’s current contract includes $185 million in guaranteed money and also averages $52 million per season. That figure ranks ninth in the entire league. Considering these factors, do not be surprised if the Baltimore Ravens give their star quarterback a new contract before the start of the season.

Lamar Jackson’s Impact

Lamar Jackson’s impact on the Baltimore Ravens as of 2025 has solidified him as one of the most influential quarterbacks in franchise history. Since taking over as the team’s starter in 2018, Jackson’s dual-threat ability has transformed the Ravens’ offense, pushing them into a more dynamic, unpredictable force within the NFL. Since he has taken over, his influence has only grown, and his continued evolution as a quarterback has raised the ceiling for what the Ravens can achieve.

Lamar Jackson has established himself not only as a physical talent but also as a seasoned leader. Over the years, his ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the NFL and grow in the pocket has been evident. In 2025, Jackson’s passing game has improved significantly, with sharper accuracy and better decision-making, making him even more dangerous as a passer. The maturation of his throwing mechanics and his ability to read defenses have helped him become a more complete quarterback.

His leadership has been key in maintaining the Ravens’ competitiveness in a tough AFC, where teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have reigned in recent years. Lamar Jackson’s ability to rally his teammates and bring energy to the offense has been crucial, particularly as the Ravens have faced roster turnover and injuries over the recent years. His charismatic leadership style and emotional intelligence help to bring out the best in his teammates, making him not just a franchise player, but the face of the franchise.

The Ravens are hoping Jackson can harness his abilities this coming season and finally lead the team back to the Super Bowl. A new contract could potentially incentivize the superstar quarterback.