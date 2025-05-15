News

Ravens, Derrick Henry Agree to Two-Year Extension

Mathew Huff
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension with star running back, Derrick Henry. The deal is for reportedly $30 million with $25 million guaranteed. Last offseason, Henry inked a two-year deal with the Ravens after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. It was a match made in heaven for him and Baltimore as Henry added an extra dimension to the Ravens deadly offensive attack. He took pressure off of quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and despite concerns of age, showed that he was not going to slow down anytime soon. The Ravens are hoping they can continue to channel Derrick Henry’s talent for the next few seasons.  

Baltimore Ravens Agree to Two-Year, $30 Million Contract Extension With Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry’s Impact in His First Season With the Baltimore Ravens 

Henry had a terrific first year with the Ravens. The five-time Pro-Bowler rushed for 1,921 yards, a league-best 16 rushing touchdowns, and also had a rushing success rate of 58.8 percent. Furthermore, Henry also tallied 5.9 rushing yards per attempt to go along with 113.0 rushing yards per game. As if that was not impressive enough, the former Offensive Player of the Year also recorded 10.2 receiving yards per reception, 193 receiving yards, and 19 receptions making an impact in the passing game.

He also set a franchise record for 18 total touchdowns last season. Moreover, Henry also became the fourth running back in league history to rush for over 1,000 yards at 30 years of age or older. The other three being Adrian Peterson, Raheem Mostert, and Frank Gore. Baltimore is hoping he can continue to produce at this rate going forward. A major reason they were comfortable giving him a new deal. 

Could This be the Season Baltimore Exercises Their Playoff Demons? 

The Baltimore Ravens should be in the thick of Super Bowl contention again this coming season. Unfortunately, they just cannot seem to put it together when it matters the most, the postseason. As of May 15th, 2025, Baltimore has odds of +700 to win next year’s Super Bowl per FanDuel. Those are the second-best odds behind the defending champion, Philadelphia Eagles, who have odds of +650. The Ravens did have a solid draft which should assist them in the competitive AFC North. Not to mention,  Lamar Jackson is still playing at an MVP level. Plus, Derrick Henry is not showing signs of slowing down at the age of 31. Considering all of this, one should not count out the Baltimore Ravens for next season’s Super Bowl. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
