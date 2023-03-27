NFL News and Rumors

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh Comments On Lamar Jackson’s March 2 Trade Request

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is using social media to communicate directly with NFL fans and media personalities.

On March 27, at approximately the same time Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was expected to speak at the NFL owners’ meetings, Jackson published a letter to his fans explaining that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2.

Harbaugh stepped up to the microphone and gave an answer that seems to exemplify how the negotiation process has gone between the Ravens and Jackson.

What Harbaugh Said

Harbaugh did not even acknowledge that a trade had been requested.

He said:

“I’m getting ready for Lamar. …When Lamar gets back on this train, it’s moving full speed.”

The Train Will Be Moving Without Jackson

Though Jackson does not come out and say it directly, it appears that his time is finished with the Ravens.

The Ravens do have control at this point, meaning they can refuse to trade him.

However, Jackson could then sit out the 2023 season which is a very real possibility at this juncture.

His final sentences in the letter/Twitter post allude to this.

Jackson writes:

“..You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again”

What Happens Next

This has been an unprecedented turn in the relationship between a franchise quarterback, a former NFL MVP, and the team who drafted him.

Because of this, we cannot predict what will happen.

The Ravens have a big decision to make with plenty of off-season time ahead, but they really should make it before the NFL Draft at the end of April.

Will they trade Jackson?

It sounds like he is not playing for the Ravens in 2023 no matter what.

It may be in their best interest to do so; otherwise, they will be bogged down in the cloud of this controversy for the entire season.

Making a clean break now, getting draft picks, and moving forward could be the best thing for everyone involved.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
