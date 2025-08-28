Ravens

Ravens, Kyle Hamilton Agree to Four-Year Extension

Mathew Huff
Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is now the highest-paid safety in the NFL. He and the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million contract extension. The deal also includes $82 million in guaranteed money. Hamilton, who was the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the most versatile safeties in the league. Baltimore understands how vital he is to their defense and wisely extended the two-time Pro Bowler, who is entering his fourth NFL season. Now, the Baltimore Ravens will be relying on Hamilton to be a cornerstone of their secondary for years to come.

Baltimore Ravens Agree to Four-Year, $100.4 Million Extension With All-Pro Safety Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton’s Impact

Kyle Hamilton is a safety who adjusts extremely well to any defensive scheme the Ravens deploy. He can cover slot receivers, be utilized in blitz packages, and match up with nearly any offensive position. Because of this versatility, Hamilton has a strong case for being the most adaptable defensive player in the NFL. Last season, the former Notre Dame standout earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.1. Third best among all safeties. Additionally, Hamilton contributed to nine passes defended, one interception, and 107 combined tackles last year. Over his career, he has recorded five interceptions, 27 passes defended, and 250 combined tackles.

With a revamped secondary in Baltimore, the team will most likely utilize him as a deep safety. However, in the event of injuries, the Ravens have the comfort of knowing they can shift him to the slot, the box, or even a linebacker role and still receive top-tier production from the one-time All-Pro safety.

Will the Baltimore Ravens’ Pass Defense Be Improved This Season?

While the Baltimore Ravens’ defense is generally regarded as one of the best in the league, their pass defense was a notable weakness last season. Although Baltimore ranked 10th in total defense, they finished 31st in passing defense. With Jaire Alexander added to the secondary to support Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens are hoping their pass defense improves significantly. Additionally, the team is looking for Nate Wiggins and Malaki Starks to take the next step in their development.

While concerns remain regarding the age and durability of some secondary members, Kyle Hamilton will serve as a stabilizing force. The Ravens are once again being touted as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and Hamilton will play a crucial role in any potential run at the Lombardi Trophy.

Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

