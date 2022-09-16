Ravens prepare for Miami blitz

The Miami Dolphins are set to visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their second game of the 2022 regular season.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 3.5-point underdog for the matchup. They’re also underdogs on the money line, as their victory is set at +155. The over/under for the contest is 44.5 points.

The Dolphins’ blitz pressure seriously disrupted the Ravens’ offense last year during a 22-10 loss in Miami. It would be no surprise to see the Dolphins bring plenty of heat again on Sunday, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman has thoroughly prepared for it.