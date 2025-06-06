Ravens

Ravens, Rashod Bateman Agree to Three-Year Extension

Mathew Huff
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7)

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Rashod Bateman. The deal is worth $36.75 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Last season, the Ravens wideout signed a team-friendly two-year extension for $12.8 million. This was largely due to the fact that Bateman did not qualify for a fifth-year option after starting the 2023 training camp on the “did not report” list. However, he had a bounce-back campaign last season and developed into a solid second option at wide receiver for Baltimore. As a result, the Ravens have rewarded Bateman with a new deal and have high aspirations for him moving forward.

Baltimore Ravens Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension With Wide Receiver, Rashod Bateman, Worth $36.75 Million

Rashod Bateman’s Career Numbers

Rashod Bateman may not be a household name, but he served his role well last season. He tallied 45 receptions for 756 receiving yards, a career-best nine receiving touchdowns, and averaged 2.6 receptions per game. Bateman also logged 44.5 receiving yards per game, 16.8 yards per reception, a catch percentage of 62.5 percent, and a receiving success rate of 52.8 percent. While these numbers may not jump off the page, they mark a clear improvement over his previous seasons.

Since entering the NFL back in the 2021 season, Rashod Bateman has shown potential but experienced some “growing pains.” For his career, he has recorded 138 receptions for 1,923 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 13.9 yards per reception, and 2.7 receptions per game. Additionally, he has a career catch percentage of 61.6 percent and a receiving success rate of 52.7 percent. It took time, but Bateman proved last season that he can be a reliable secondary wide receiver.

Baltimore Poised to Have an Elite Offense Again This Coming Season

The Ravens are once again projected to be contenders in the AFC this season. With minimal roster turnover on offense, Baltimore should remain one of the league’s top scoring attacks. Superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson, is still in his prime, and star wideout Zay Flowers continues to develop at an impressive rate. Moreover, veteran running back, Derrick Henry ,is showing little to no signs of slowing down, even at age 31.

While the Baltimore Ravens still face a tough road to a Super Bowl title, they remain firmly in the mix. It will be tough with the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs also in contention. Still, one cannot overlook Baltimore. As a result, role players like Rashod Bateman will be crucial to the team’s success.

Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
