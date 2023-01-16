Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Frustrated At Lack of Red Zone Carries and Says Baltimore Would Have Beat Bengals With Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had plenty to say after Sunday night’s loss in the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were sent packing for the season by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round and the biggest play of the game came when Baltimore QB Tyler Huntley attempted a sneak from the one-yard line. The Bengals knocked it out and Sam Hubbard returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. Dobbins says that he is tired of not being given the ball in those situations and Huntley should not have been in that position. He also says that if Lamar Jackson was fit, the Ravens would have won the game.

Dobbins Criticizes Play Calling

J.K. Dobbins was handing out soundbites like they were going out of fashion on Sunday evening. The Ravens running back was frustrated at some of the play calling and let his thoughts be known.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said about Tyler Huntley’s goal line fumble. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again. I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there?”

More Dobbins: “I’m a guy who feels like if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? Twelve carries? It's the playoffs.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 16, 2023

Baltimore’s offensive coordinator Greg Roman is the play caller, and this feels like a direct shot at him from Dobbins. It is hard to disagree with Dobbins about the goal line play call. It was likely just a little too far out to be calling the QB sneak, but Dobbins believes if Lamar Jackson was out there, the Ravens would have won.

“If we had Lamar, we would have won too,” Dobbins said. 2019’s MVP Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team because of injury.

Dobbins will be under contract with the Ravens until 2024 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.