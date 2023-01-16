NFL News and Rumors

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Frustrated At Lack of Red Zone Carries and Says Baltimore Would Have Beat Bengals With Lamar Jackson

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
jk dobbins
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had plenty to say after Sunday night’s loss in the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were sent packing for the season by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round and the biggest play of the game came when Baltimore QB Tyler Huntley attempted a sneak from the one-yard line. The Bengals knocked it out and Sam Hubbard returned it 98 yards for a touchdown. Dobbins says that he is tired of not being given the ball in those situations and Huntley should not have been in that position. He also says that if Lamar Jackson was fit, the Ravens would have won the game.

Dobbins Criticizes Play Calling

J.K. Dobbins was handing out soundbites like they were going out of fashion on Sunday evening. The Ravens running back was frustrated at some of the play calling and let his thoughts be known.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said about Tyler Huntley’s goal line fumble.  “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again. I’m a guy who feels like I should be on the field all the time. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there?”

Baltimore’s offensive coordinator Greg Roman is the play caller, and this feels like a direct shot at him from Dobbins. It is hard to disagree with Dobbins about the goal line play call. It was likely just a little too far out to be calling the QB sneak, but Dobbins believes if Lamar Jackson was out there, the Ravens would have won.

“If we had Lamar, we would have won too,” Dobbins said. 2019’s MVP Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team because of injury.

Dobbins will be under contract with the Ravens until 2024 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13min
NFL News and Rumors
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds After Wild Card Weekend
Updated Super Bowl 2023 Odds After Wild Card Weekend
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
jags wc win
Top 3 NFL Postseason Comebacks of All-Time – Jacksonville Jaguars Make the List
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Trevor Lawrence Player Props: Bet On Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Justin Herbert Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Justin Herbert Player Props: Bet On Over 25.5 Pass Completions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
49ers Are Biggest Liability For Super Bowl 2023 At Caesar’s Sportsbook
Caesar’s Sportsbook Doesn’t Want 49ers To Win Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Trevor Lawrence Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
BetOnline Reveals Key Betting Trends and Public Betting Percentages for NFL Wild Card Weekend
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Jan 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top