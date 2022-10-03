Ravens Super Bowl Hero Jimmy Smith Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons

Quote the Ravens’ former cornerback Jimmy Smith nevermore.

Smith announced retirement today after spending his entire 11-season career with the franchise. He joins an endless list of grizzled players expressing a need to give their battered bodies a rest.

Just spoke with #Ravens CB Jimmy Smith–retiring today after 11 seasons. Smith was in the middle of writing thank you notes to those who impacted his career when he returned my call telling me why it’s time: “My body has taken a beating. My body is happy. I’m happy. No regrets.” — NFL Senior Insider for CBS Sports JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 3, 2022

He is best known for his clutch play in Super Bowl XLVII. Most people remember the game for the lights malfunctioning, but it was Smith who shut out Michael Crabtree in the endzone to preserve a 34-31 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers. NFL betting opened the Ravens at +5 underdogs heading into the monumental matchup.

Smith denied pass completions far before that game. He averaged 1 completion against his coverage assignment per game as a starter at Colorado. His collegiate play earned consecutive All-Big 12 nominations and candidacy for the Thorpe Award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

Astute general manager Ozzie Newsome drafted Smith in the first round of the 2011 draft. Smith’s dependability validated the high investment. Only Ed Reed — arguably the greatest safety to ever play in the NFL — has made more starts at defensive back in franchise history. Additionally, Smith ranks 15th in overall Ravens games not counting kickers or punters.

The new retiree intercepted 14 passes and defended 74. Smith ranks 7th and 5th in the respective team categories. He tied Deangelo Hall and inventor of the “Peanut Punch” Charles Tillman for the most forced fumbles by a cornerback in 2013 with 3.

The Ravens honored his contributions with a tribute video posted on the team’s official Twitter page.

Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2022

Retirement frees Smith to chase around his four children — possibly a tougher task than keeping up with Tyreek Hill.