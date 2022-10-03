Ravens

Ravens Super Bowl Hero Jimmy Smith Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons

Author image
Stuart Stalter
2 min read
jimmy smith
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Quote the Ravens’ former cornerback Jimmy Smith nevermore.

Smith announced retirement today after spending his entire 11-season career with the franchise. He joins an endless list of grizzled players expressing a need to give their battered bodies a rest.

He is best known for his clutch play in Super Bowl XLVII. Most people remember the game for the lights malfunctioning, but it was Smith who shut out Michael Crabtree in the endzone to preserve a 34-31 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers. NFL betting opened the Ravens at +5 underdogs heading into the monumental matchup.

Smith denied pass completions far before that game. He averaged 1 completion against his coverage assignment per game as a starter at Colorado. His collegiate play earned consecutive All-Big 12 nominations and candidacy for the Thorpe Award given to the nation’s top defensive back.

Astute general manager Ozzie Newsome drafted Smith in the first round of the 2011 draft. Smith’s dependability validated the high investment. Only Ed Reed — arguably the greatest safety to ever play in the NFL — has made more starts at defensive back in franchise history. Additionally, Smith ranks 15th in overall Ravens games not counting kickers or punters.

The new retiree intercepted 14 passes and defended 74. Smith ranks 7th and 5th in the respective team categories. He tied Deangelo Hall and inventor of the “Peanut Punch” Charles Tillman for the most forced fumbles by a cornerback in 2013 with 3.

The Ravens honored his contributions with a tribute video posted on the team’s official Twitter page.

Retirement frees Smith to chase around his four children — possibly a tougher task than keeping up with Tyreek Hill.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Ravens
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
View All Posts By Stuart Stalter

Stuart Stalter

Stu Stalter is an experienced sportswriter and award-winning journalist who likes to keep readers informed and entertained. He also tries to keep sports bettors in the green at OddsJam and stat nerds stumped at BrainFall trivia. He graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
View All Posts By Stuart Stalter

Related To Ravens

Ravens
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens fail to seal the deal in 23-20 loss to Buffalo

Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  16h
Ravens
Lamar Jackson Stays Upright on Spectacular Pass, Falls to Bills 23-20
Author image Stuart Stalter  •  23h
Ravens
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Ravens 37, Patriots 26 in battle of the turnovers
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Sep 25 2022
Ravens
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Tua rains on Lamar’s parade: Miami 42, Ravens 38
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Sep 18 2022
Ravens
ravensdolphins
Ravens prepare for Miami blitz
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Sep 15 2022
Ravens
NFL: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens coast to 24-9 win over Jets
Author image jaxsportsmedia  •  Sep 12 2022
Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
NFL Free Bet For Baltimore Ravens For Week 1 | Claim $750 In NFL Betting Bonuses
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 11 2022
More News
Arrow to top