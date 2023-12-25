Ravens vs. 49ers: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

The final game of the NFL’s Christmas Day tripleheader features the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) taking on the San Francisco 49ers (11-3). Below, we examine the odds for Ravens vs. 49ers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Ravens vs. 49ers Odds

On BetOnline, the 49ers are 6-point home favorites. The 49ers and the Chiefs are the only two teams in the NFL to be favored in every game.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Ravens vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -6 (-115)

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens love the underdog role 🐶 📈 Jackson is 11-2 ATS as a dog in his career 📈 Baltimore is 19-4 ATS as a dog since 2018 pic.twitter.com/i5sUCWeFPk — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 21, 2023

The Ravens are rarely an underdog with Lamar Jackson under center. However, Baltimore thrives in this situation, going 11-2 ATS as an underdog with Jackson starting at QB(8-5 SU).

John Harbaugh also loves being an underdog. Harbaugh boasts a 45-30-3 (60%) record as an underdog as the Ravens coach (BetGMG).

One of the most important matchups will be the Ravens rushing attack (163.8 yards/game) versus the 49ers run defense (89.4 yards/game).

The Ravens are an excellent team, with a great shot to make the Super Bowl. However, the 49ers are the better team right now.

Since losing three straight games in the middle of the season, San Francisco has won six straight games by 12+ points. Some of these wins came against playoff teams – Jaguars, Bucs, Seahawks (twice), and Eagles.

Brock Purdy may be the MVP favorite, but the San Francisco offense is unstoppable when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams are in the starting lineup. The 49ers are 11-1 in 2023 when those three start.

With McCaffrey and Samuel in the starting lineup, the 49ers are 19-2 SU and 15-6 ATS in the last 21 games.

Until proven otherwise, I’m siding with the 49ers to win and cover.

Ravens vs. 49ers Best Prop Bet

Christian McCaffrey Over 85.5 Rushing Yards (-121)

To beat the Ravens, you must run the ball. The Ravens allowed team rushing yards totals of 139, 87, and 178 in their three losses.

Luckily for the 49ers, the best running back in the league plays for their team. Christian McCaffrey is first in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,292 (92.3 rushing yards per game). Since Week 10, McCaffrey has averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game.

McCaffrey has rushed for 93+ yards in five of six games. The train keeps rolling in San Francisco as McCaffrey rushes for 86+ yards.