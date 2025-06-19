Rays deliver biggest comeback of 2025 MLB season

The Tampa Bay Rays delivered the biggest comeback of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season on Wednesday, and tied the biggest comeback in franchise history. The Rays were down 8-0 to the Baltimore Orioles after the second inning, before scoring 12 runs over the next five innings from the third inning to seventh inning. Tampa Bay scored three runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning, and four runs each in the fifth inning and seventh inning en route to a 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Who contributed for the Rays?

Tampa Bay had four extra base hits in the game. Pinch hitter Brandon Lowe of Suffolk, Virginia hit a two-run home run, left fielder Christopher Morel of Santiago, Dominican Republic hit a double, while second baseman Curtis Mead of Adelaide, Australia, and shortstop Taylor Walls of Cordele, Georgia each had triples. Meanwhile, third baseman Junior Caminero of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic had four singles, and designated hitter Jonathan Aranda of Tijuana, Mexico had three singles.

On the mound, it was a poor performance by Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley, who gave up six earned runs in an inning and a third. Then, Kevin Kelly, Edwin Uceta, Garrett Cleavinger, Mason Montgomery, Forrest Whitley and Pete Fairbanks combined for 7 2/3 innings and gave up only one earned run. Montgomery recorded the first win of his career.

When did the Rays also come back from eight run deficits?

Tampa Bay was down 9-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 25, 2009 after six innings before winning 10-9. Then on August 18, 2012, Tampa Bay trailed the Los Angeles Angels 8-0 after three innings, before winning 10-8.

Second in the American League East

With the win, the Rays improved to a record of 41 wins and 33 losses. They are in second place in the American League East and a game and a half back of the New York Yankees.