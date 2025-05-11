MLB News and Rumors

Rays put SS Ha-Seong Kim on 60 day injury list

Jeremy Freeborn
Ha-Seong Kim

We will have to wait a while longer before shortstop Ha-Seong Kim of Bucheon, South Korea to make his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday, according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Rays have transferred Kim to the 60 day injury list. Kim had shoulder surgery in October, and Tampa Bay announced a month ago he may not be ready until July. According to Adams, Kim has not had a setback in rehabilitating his surgery, and that the Rays were being cautious.

Off-Season Free Agent

Kim had spent the last four seasons with the San Diego Padres. He signed a two-year contract worth $29 million. Due to the fact Kim was not expected to play the entire season in 2025, he was to make $13 million this season, and $16 million in 2026.

2024 MLB Statistics

Kim batted .233 with 11 home runs and 47 runs batted in while with the Padres in 2024. During 121 games, 403 at bats and 470 plate appearances, Kim scored 60 runs, and had 94 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 22 stolen bases, 58 walks, 149 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, three sacrifice flies, and an on base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .370.

Very good defensive player

Throughout his Major League Baseball career, Kim has played admirably at second base and third base, in addition to shortstop. In 2023, Kim won the National League Gold Glove Award for utility players. He committed only seven errors in 571 chances while playing three challenging infield positions.

Three games below .500

The Rays are missing Kim’s presence. Tampa Bay is currently at 18 wins and 21 losses for winning percentage of .462. However, no one is really running away with the division so far. The New York Yankees lead the American League East at 22 wins and 17 losses. The Boston Red Sox are second at 21 wins and 20 losses, and the Toronto Blue Jays are third at 19 wins and 20 losses.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
