Rays use all-Latino batting lineup on Roberto Clemente Day

The Tampa Bay Rays honoured Major League Baseball icon Roberto Clemente by starting an all-Latino batting lineup on Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday. The Rays had great success hitting the baseball too as they clobbered the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0.

Who were in the starting nine?

The Rays lineup contained third baseman Yande Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba batting leadoff, rightfielder Randy Arozarena of La Habana, Cuba batting second, shortstop Wander Franco of Bani, Dominican Republic batting third, first baseman Harold Ramirez of Cartagena, Colombia batting fourth, designated hitter Manuel Margot of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic batting fifth, leftfielder David Peralta of Valencia, Venezuela batting sixth, second baseman Isaac Paredes of Hermosillo, Mexico batting seventh, catcher Rene Pinto of Maracay, Venezuela batting eighth, and centerfielder Jose Siri of Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic batting ninth. It is also the first time ever a Major League Baseball team had an all-Latino starting position player lineup (not including a pitcher).

How did the starting nine on the Rays do?

Arozarena led the Rays with three hits (one double and two singles). He also scored one run and had one run batted in. Other Rays with a multi-hit game were Peralta (two singles), and Paredes (one single and one double). Peralta, Pinto and Paredes scored two runs each and Paredes had two runs batted in. Paredes hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Pinto had one hit and one run batted in.

Diaz and Margot led the Rays with three runs batted in. Diaz had a three-run home run in the second inning. Margot also had an extra base hit as he hit a double.

Who was Roberto Clemente?

In honour of Clemente, all Latino players on Thursday wore number 21 without their names on the back of their jerseys throughout Major League Baseball. Clemente played 18 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and was the National League Most Valuable Player in 1966. A 12-time All-Star, Clemente was a four-time National League batting champion and led the senior circuit in hits twice. Clemente died in a plane crash in Puerto Rico on New Year’s Eve, 1972.

Rays in Playoff Contention

Tampa Bay currently has a record of 80 wins and 63 losses. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by four and a half games for the final wildcard spot in the American League.