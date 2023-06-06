RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds, Predictions & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour will head to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. Find the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

Sandwiched in between an elevated event and the U.S. Open, the RBC Canadian Open hosts a weaker field than usual in Toronto this weekend. The RBC Canadian Open is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour.

Back-to-back defending champion, Rory McIlroy will be the highlight of the field at Oakdale Golf and Country Club but there are several other players worth nothing this weekend.

Some of the top European players will be competing in Toronto, including Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Adrian Meronk. There will also be at least 20 Canadians in the field, including Corey Connors, the top-ranked Canadian in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Currently, McIlroy holds +450 odds to three-peat at the Canadian Open and find his first win on the Tour on North American soil this season. Meanwhile, Sam Burns (+1200), Tyrrell Hatton (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400), and Cameron Young (+1400) round out the top five contenders at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Scroll below for RBC Canadian Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open 2023

🏌 PGA Tour Event: RBC Canadian Open 2023

RBC Canadian Open 2023 📅 Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 🏆 RBC Canadian Open 2022 Winner: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 RBC Canadian Open Purse: $9,000,000

$9,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Oakdale Golf and Country Club | Toronto, Canada

Oakdale Golf and Country Club | Toronto, Canada 🎲 RBC Canadian Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +450 | Sam Burns +1200 | Tyrrell Hatton +1200 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 | Cameron Young +1400

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win RBC Canadian Open 2023

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will be hosted at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, which is known for its lush fairways, undulating greens, and strategically placed hazards.

It was designed by a Canadian golf course architect, Stanley Thompson.

Despite being on a different course than last year, McIlroy holds +450 odds to three-peat. With the win, McIlroy will become only the first player to ever win the tournament for three consecutive years.

McIlroy will need to get through a stronger field than expected. With the US Open next weekend, it seems like players will be looking to get into form ahead of the next major championship.

The top five include Sam Burns checking in at +1200, Tyrrell Hatton at +1200, Matt Fitzpatrick at +1400, and Cameron Young at +1400.

Check out the complete RBC Canadian Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers RBC Canadian Open Odds Play Rory McIlroy +450 Sam Burns +1200 Tyrrell Hatton +1200 Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 Cameron Young +1400 Corey Conners +1600 Shane Lowry +2000 Justin Rose +2000 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Sahith Theegala +2800 Keith Mitchell +3500 Matt Kuchar +4000 Adam Hadwin +4000 Adrian Meronk +4000 Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 Ludvig Aberg +5000 Byeong-Hun An +5000 Adam Svensson +5000 Nick Taylor +6000 Aaron Wise +7500 Joseph Bramlett +7500 Alex Smalley +7500 Michael Kim +8000

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open below.

Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)

Since missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Tyrrell Hatton has bounced back with five strong performances. He is fresh off his T12 finish at Memorial, where he dominated with his driver and putter. In the last few months, Hatton ranks among the top players with his irons, which should help him at Oakdale Golf and Country Club this week.

He’s gained on the greens in six straight events. Hatton has been quietly heating up picking up five top-six finishes in his last 10 starts.

Shane Lowry (+2000)

After his T-16 finish at Memorial, Shane Lowry has quietly rounded into form. He finished seventh on approach at Muirfield Village. The Oakdale Golf Course will call for accuracy off the tee over distance, which should suit his game well. A great approach and strong play around the green should be enough for Lowry to secure a spot on the leaderboard and put him in contention heading into the weekend. At +2000, he’s worth a shot here.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Another great play to start this week, Tommy Fleetwood will be one of the more reliable picks at the RBC Canadian Open.

Before missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fleetwood had four top-20 finishes in his last six starts including a T3 at Valspar Championship, T15 at RBC Heritage, T5 at Wells Fargo Championship, and a T18 at the PGA Championship.

Against the weaker field at Oakdale, he’ll be among one the best players in the field to green category. Fleetwood’s ball striking has been solid matched with fantastic play around the green. With the way he’s been playing, he’s due for a win and this could be the spot for that to happen.

