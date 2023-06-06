Golf News and Rumors

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds, Predictions & Expert Golf Picks

The PGA Tour will head to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. Find the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, along with predictions, picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

Sandwiched in between an elevated event and the U.S. Open, the RBC Canadian Open hosts a weaker field than usual in Toronto this weekend. The RBC Canadian Open is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour.

Back-to-back defending champion, Rory McIlroy will be the highlight of the field at Oakdale Golf and Country Club but there are several other players worth nothing this weekend.

Some of the top European players will be competing in Toronto, including Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Adrian Meronk. There will also be at least 20 Canadians in the field, including Corey Connors, the top-ranked Canadian in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Currently, McIlroy holds +450 odds to three-peat at the Canadian Open and find his first win on the Tour on North American soil this season. Meanwhile, Sam Burns (+1200), Tyrrell Hatton (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1400), and Cameron Young (+1400) round out the top five contenders at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Scroll below for RBC Canadian Open 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for RBC Canadian Open 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch the RBC Canadian Open 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: RBC Canadian Open 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • 🏆 RBC Canadian Open 2022 Winner: Rory McIlroy
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 RBC Canadian Open Purse: $9,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Oakdale Golf and Country Club | Toronto, Canada
  • 🎲 RBC Canadian Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +450 | Sam Burns +1200 | Tyrrell Hatton +1200 | Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 | Cameron Young +1400

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Odds | Odds to Win RBC Canadian Open 2023

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open will be hosted at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, which is known for its lush fairways, undulating greens, and strategically placed hazards.

It was designed by a Canadian golf course architect, Stanley Thompson.

Despite being on a different course than last year, McIlroy holds +450 odds to three-peat. With the win, McIlroy will become only the first player to ever win the tournament for three consecutive years.

McIlroy will need to get through a stronger field than expected. With the US Open next weekend, it seems like players will be looking to get into form ahead of the next major championship.

The top five include Sam Burns checking in at +1200, Tyrrell Hatton at +1200, Matt Fitzpatrick at +1400, and Cameron Young at +1400.

Check out the complete RBC Canadian Open Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers RBC Canadian Open Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +450 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +1200 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +1200 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +1400 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +1400 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +1600 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +2000 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +2000 BetOnline logo
Tommy Fleetwood +2000 BetOnline logo
Sahith Theegala +2800 BetOnline logo
Keith Mitchell +3500 BetOnline logo
Matt Kuchar +4000 BetOnline logo
Adam Hadwin +4000 BetOnline logo
Adrian Meronk +4000 BetOnline logo
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 BetOnline logo
Ludvig Aberg +5000 BetOnline logo
Byeong-Hun An +5000 BetOnline logo
Adam Svensson +5000 BetOnline logo
Nick Taylor +6000 BetOnline logo
Aaron Wise +7500 BetOnline logo
Joseph Bramlett +7500 BetOnline logo
Alex Smalley +7500 BetOnline logo
Michael Kim +8000 BetOnline logo

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open below.

Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)

Since missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, Tyrrell Hatton has bounced back with five strong performances. He is fresh off his T12 finish at Memorial, where he dominated with his driver and putter. In the last few months, Hatton ranks among the top players with his irons, which should help him at Oakdale Golf and Country Club this week.

He’s gained on the greens in six straight events. Hatton has been quietly heating up picking up five top-six finishes in his last 10 starts.

Bet on Tyrrell Hatton (+1200)

Shane Lowry (+2000)

After his T-16 finish at Memorial, Shane Lowry has quietly rounded into form. He finished seventh on approach at Muirfield Village. The Oakdale Golf Course will call for accuracy off the tee over distance, which should suit his game well. A great approach and strong play around the green should be enough for Lowry to secure a spot on the leaderboard and put him in contention heading into the weekend. At +2000, he’s worth a shot here.

Bet on Shane Lowry (+2000)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Another great play to start this week, Tommy Fleetwood will be one of the more reliable picks at the RBC Canadian Open.

Before missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Fleetwood had four top-20 finishes in his last six starts including a T3 at Valspar Championship, T15 at RBC Heritage, T5 at Wells Fargo Championship, and a T18 at the PGA Championship.

Against the weaker field at Oakdale, he’ll be among one the best players in the field to green category. Fleetwood’s ball striking has been solid matched with fantastic play around the green. With the way he’s been playing, he’s due for a win and this could be the spot for that to happen.

Bet on Tommy Fleetwood (+2000)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

RBC Canadian Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 3.45%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  48min
Golf News and Rumors
Tony Romo Has Been Losing His CBS Checks Betting With Scottie Scheffler On The Golf Course
Tony Romo Has Been Losing His CBS Checks Betting With Scottie Scheffler On The Golf Course
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  55min
Golf News and Rumors
Rose Zhang Earns $472,500 & Tiger Woods Tweet With Historic LPGA Win
Rose Zhang Earns $472,500 & Tiger Woods Tweet With Historic LPGA Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  59min
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023 Round 2 Leader Justin Suh Has Been Using The Same Putter Since 8th Grade
Memorial Tournament 2023 Round 2 Leader Justin Suh Has Been Using The Same Putter Since 8th Grade
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Memorial Tournament 2023: Billy Horschel Opens Up About Struggles on PGA Tour After Round 1
Memorial Tournament 2023: Billy Horschel Opens Up About Struggles on PGA Tour After Round 1
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
PGA Tour Stars Make Their 2023 NBA Finals Picks and Predictions
PGA Tour Stars Make Their 2023 NBA Finals Picks and Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 2 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Michael Block Props: Sportsbooks Give Block 2% Chance of Winning PGA Tour Event Before 2025
Michael Block Props: Sportsbooks Give Block 2% Chance of Winning PGA Tour Event Before 2025
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top