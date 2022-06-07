Golf

RBC Canadian Open Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
Cameron Smith - Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open is just days away now, with several of the world’s best golfers travelling to St George’s Golf & Country Club with the aim of winning the the 2022 Canadian Open. Here at The Sports Daily, we have compiled a list of three of the best tips ahead of the stellar PGA Tour event, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our golf predictions and best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week in Canada.

Best Golf Betting Sites & Free Bets

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

RBC Canadian Open Picks & Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Cameron Smith (+1400) at BetOnline

Our biggest fancy for the RBC Canadian Open this week is Australia’s number one golfer, Cameron Smith.

Smith has won twice on the PGA Tour this season, winning at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship in March. The 28-year-old golfing superstar has been the best player on the PGA Tour this season, along with the likes of Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

Alongside these two wins, Smith has also had several quality performances this season and finished in the top five and ten on numerous occasions. At the first major championship of the year, The Masters, Smith finished in third place, five shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field with ease. This was backed up by a stellar performance at the PGA Championship in May, where he finished on level par, just five shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas.

Smith was in second place with one round to go last week at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, but a poor final round meant Smith finished in 13th place. However, the game is there for Smith and he is without any shadow of a doubt one of the best golfers on planet earth.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders and one to keep an eye on here in the 2022 Canadian Open.

Bet on Cameron Smith at BetOnline

Tip 2 – Sam Burns (+1400) at BetOnline

Our second tip for the 2022 Canadian Open is one of the most in form players on the PGA Tour right now, Sam Burns.

As previously mentioned, Burns has had a terrific season, both in terms of wins as well as top 10 and top 5 performances. The 25-year-old defended his Valspar Championship title in March to go back-to-back, before winning yet another tournament just two weeks ago when he triumphed at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Burns defeated world number one, Scottie Scheffler, in a playoff on that occasion, so will be full of confidence and belief that he can replicate this exceptioal form and again throw his name in contention for the Canadian Open this week.

At a decent price of +1400 with BetOnline, here at The Sports Daily, we expect him to go well this week.

Bet on Sam Burns at BetOnline

Tip 3 – Cameron Champ (+8000) at BetOnline

Our third and largest priced betting tip for the RBC Canadian Open this week is big hitting youngster, Cameron Champ.

Champ comes to St George’s Golf & Country Club off the back of two poor performances at The Memorial Tournament and the PGA Championship, so will be looking to put that right this week in Canada. Prior to the PGA Championship a few weeks ago, Champ finished in sixth place at the Mexico Championship, just three shots behind Jon Rahm who won the event on -17 par.

Champ has it all. His long game off the tee, his iron game as well as his short game are all exceptional. Champ arguably hits the ball the further of anyone on the PGA Tour, and when his game is on song, he is hard to beat.Should he get the roll of the greens this week, Champ could have a huge say with his sheer ability from tee-to-green. He is always a name that jumps out when looking at the field, as when he plays well, he is always there or thereabouts.

Bet on Cameron Champ at BetOnline

Best Golf Betting Sites & Free Bets

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.

Player Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +900 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1000 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +1000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +1200 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +1400 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +1800 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2200 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2800 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 BetOnline logo

*RBC Canadian Open Odds as of June 7, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Best Golf Betting Sites & Free Bets

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

  • Huge Range of Sports Markets
  • Live In-Game Betting
  • $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
Topics  
Golf
Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Related To Golf

Betting Guides
justin thomas - canadian open

5 Golfers to Watch at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open | Golf Betting Guide

Paul Kelly  •  33min
Golf
patrick reed - canadian open
The Best Longshots Bets for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open | Expert Golf Picks
Paul Kelly  •  1h
Golf
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend June 4 & 5
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 4 2022
Golf
Memorial Tournament Tee Times, Odds And Weather Forecast
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 1 2022
Golf
The Match
The Match 2022 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen
Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 2 2022
Golf
charles schwab challenge - abraham ancer golf
Expert Golf Picks: Sleeper Picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge
Paul Kelly  •  May 26 2022
Golf
Jordan Spieth - charles schwab challenge golf
5 Golfers to Watch at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022
Paul Kelly  •  May 26 2022
More Golf News