RBC Canadian Open Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The RBC Canadian Open is just days away now, with several of the world’s best golfers travelling to St George’s Golf & Country Club with the aim of winning the the 2022 Canadian Open. Here at The Sports Daily, we have compiled a list of three of the best tips ahead of the stellar PGA Tour event, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our golf predictions and best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week in Canada.

RBC Canadian Open Picks & Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Cameron Smith (+1400) at BetOnline

Our biggest fancy for the RBC Canadian Open this week is Australia’s number one golfer, Cameron Smith.

Smith has won twice on the PGA Tour this season, winning at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and The Players Championship in March. The 28-year-old golfing superstar has been the best player on the PGA Tour this season, along with the likes of Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

Alongside these two wins, Smith has also had several quality performances this season and finished in the top five and ten on numerous occasions. At the first major championship of the year, The Masters, Smith finished in third place, five shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who blitzed the field with ease. This was backed up by a stellar performance at the PGA Championship in May, where he finished on level par, just five shots behind the winner, Justin Thomas.

Smith was in second place with one round to go last week at The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, but a poor final round meant Smith finished in 13th place. However, the game is there for Smith and he is without any shadow of a doubt one of the best golfers on planet earth.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders and one to keep an eye on here in the 2022 Canadian Open.

Tip 2 – Sam Burns (+1400) at BetOnline

Our second tip for the 2022 Canadian Open is one of the most in form players on the PGA Tour right now, Sam Burns.

As previously mentioned, Burns has had a terrific season, both in terms of wins as well as top 10 and top 5 performances. The 25-year-old defended his Valspar Championship title in March to go back-to-back, before winning yet another tournament just two weeks ago when he triumphed at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Burns defeated world number one, Scottie Scheffler, in a playoff on that occasion, so will be full of confidence and belief that he can replicate this exceptioal form and again throw his name in contention for the Canadian Open this week.

At a decent price of +1400 with BetOnline, here at The Sports Daily, we expect him to go well this week.

Tip 3 – Cameron Champ (+8000) at BetOnline

Our third and largest priced betting tip for the RBC Canadian Open this week is big hitting youngster, Cameron Champ.

Champ comes to St George’s Golf & Country Club off the back of two poor performances at The Memorial Tournament and the PGA Championship, so will be looking to put that right this week in Canada. Prior to the PGA Championship a few weeks ago, Champ finished in sixth place at the Mexico Championship, just three shots behind Jon Rahm who won the event on -17 par.

Champ has it all. His long game off the tee, his iron game as well as his short game are all exceptional. Champ arguably hits the ball the further of anyone on the PGA Tour, and when his game is on song, he is hard to beat.Should he get the roll of the greens this week, Champ could have a huge say with his sheer ability from tee-to-green. He is always a name that jumps out when looking at the field, as when he plays well, he is always there or thereabouts.

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.

Player Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +900 Justin Thomas +1000 Rory McIlroy +1000 Cameron Smith +1200 Sam Burns +1400 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Shane Lowry +1800 Corey Conners +2200 Tony Finau +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +3000

*RBC Canadian Open Odds as of June 7, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change