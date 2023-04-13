Golf News and Rumors

RBC Heritage 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks

RBC Heritage 2023 odds, predictions, best bets, & expert golf picks

The PGA Tour is set to head to Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday for the 2023 RBC Heritage. Find the 2023 RBC Heritage odds, predictions, expert picks, and the best bets from our golf experts.

Last weekend, Jon Rahm wrapped up the Masters by winning his first Green Jacket of his career at Augusta, but the PGA Tour rolls on for another elevated event at Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2023 RBC Heritage.

It’s another busy week for the field, as $20 million will be on the line this weekend. Despite winning the Masters, Rahm isn’t favored this weekend. Instead, Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite at +900. Patrick Cantlay (+1100), Jon Rahm (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1800), and Jordan Spieth (+2200) round out the top five.

Scroll down below for RBC Heritage 2023 odds, predictions, and best bets from our golf experts.

How to Watch the RBC Heritage 2023

  • 🏌PGA Tour Event: RBC Heritage 2023
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • 🏆 RBC Heritage 2022 Winner: Jordan Spieth
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 RBC Heritage Purse: $20,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Harbour Town Golf Links | Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • 🎲 RBC Heritage Odds: Scottie Scheffler +900 | Patrick Cantlay +1100 | Jon Rahm +1200 | Collin Morikawa +1800 | Jordan Spieth +2200

RBC Heritage 2023 Odds | Odds to Win RBC Heritage 2023

The PGA Tour continues with an elevated event scheduled right after the Masters, and despite a few golfers like Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, and Jason Day withdrawing, the field remains very strong.

The new status of the event and the $20 million purse has attracted top players like Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and more to tee off in South Carolina.

After McIlroy’s withdrawal, Scheffler became the favorite with +900 odds. After a T-10 finish at the Masters, Scheffler will look to take the No. 1 spot from Jon Rahm once again. Rahm, who is flying high with +1200 odds after his Masters win at Augusta last week, is expected to put up a strong fight.

Whenever there has been an elevated purse, one of the two – Rahm or Scheffler – seem to come out on top.

Cantlay opens at +1100 odds after a strong finish at the Masters. The top five is rounded out by Collin Morikawa (+1800), Jordan Spieth (+2200), and Xander Schauffele (+2200).

Check out the complete RBC Heritage Open 2023 odds from BetOnline below.

Golfers RBC Heritage Odds Play
Scottie Scheffler +900 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1100 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1200 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +1800 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +2200 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +2400 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +2600 BetOnline logo
Sunjae Im +2700 BetOnline logo
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +3000 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +3300 BetOnline logo
Tyrrell Hatton +3500 BetOnline logo
Tom Kim +4000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +4000 BetOnline logo
Matt Kuchar +4500 BetOnline logo
Russell Henley +4500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +5000 BetOnline logo
Si Woo Kim +6000 BetOnline logo
J.T Poston +6500 BetOnline logo
Justin Rose +6600 BetOnline logo

RBC Heritage 2023 Picks and Predictions

Check out our predictions and picks for the 2023 RBC Heritage below.

 

Scottie Scheffler (+900)

Despite a bad putting performance at Augusta, Scheffler still managed to finish in the top 10. As the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town, the players will need to focus on their iron play, given the smallest greens on the tour. Scrambling will also be a crucial deciding factor this weekend.

Approach shots will be critical, and Scheffler has one of the best irons in the game. If he can overcome his putting struggles from last weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Scheffler take the No.1 spot again with a win at the RBC Heritage.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler (+900)

Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

After finishing T-14 at the Masters, Cantlay has shown that he is a very steady player on the Tour. With a well-rounded skill set, he is a dangerous player this weekend in South Carolina. Cantlay has an edge over players on the Tour who rely on their drivers; he has a good mix of irons and distance in his game.

Moreover, Cantlay has played very well at Harbour Town in the past. In his last five starts, he has three top-three finishes. After a great weekend at Augusta, he will be in contention once again this weekend.

Bet on Patrick Cantlay (+1100)

Mackenzie Hughes (+22500)

After his strongest Masters appearance yet, Mackenzie Hughes will be one to watch this weekend in Harbour Town. Hughes had a huge weekend at Augusta with his irons, resulting in a T29 finish. In the last few weeks, he has shown that he can play among the best of them, including at the WGC-Dell Match Play.
He has been in great form lately and will be heading to a course that is similar to Sea Island, where Hughes had his first win.

Bet on Mackenzie Hughes (+22500)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
