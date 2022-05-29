Soccer

Real Madrid wins 2022 Champions League Final

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

Despite entering the Champions League Final as the underdog, Real Madrid came through with a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday night. The lone goal of the match came by the 21-year-old phenom winger Vinicius Junior, who scored the game-winning goal in the 59th minute.

Details about Vinicius

Despite only being 21 years of age, Vinicius has already spent four seasons in La Liga for Real Madrid after two seasons with Flamengo in Serie A. In 117 games for Real Madrid in La Liga action, he has 25 goals, including a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Levante on May 12. Don’t be surprised if Vinicius will be a regular in Brazil’s lineup at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year. In FIFA World Cup qualification on March 24, Vinicius scored Brazil’s second goal in a 4-0 win over Chile. The future of Vinicius is obviously bright.

Fantastic game for Real Madrid goalkeeper

The Champions League Man of the Match was not Vincius, but Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian national, who is also the goalkeeper for Real Madrid. Courtois made saves off of shot attempts by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Courtois has 94 caps internationally for Belgium and will be a very important member for the Belgians if they want to go deep in the World Cup.

Third Straight 1-0 Champions League Final

This was the third straight Champions League final with a 1-0 scoreline. In 2020, Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon, Portugal on a goal by Kingsley Coman of Paris, France. Then in 2021, Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Porto, Portugal on a goal by Kai Havertz of Aachen, Germany. The 2022 Champions League Final was delayed half an hour because of chaos outside the stadium. Police used pepper spray and tear gas on Liverpool fans according to Mark Ogden of ESPN.

Related: Chelsea wins 2021 Champions League 

Bayern Munich wins 2020 Champions League 

 

 

Topics  
Soccer
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

News
Liverpool

Liverpool Team News vs Real Madrid Confirmed: Salah Starts In Champions League Final

Joe Lyons  •  9h
Betting Guides
Real Madrid Team News vs Liverpool Confirmed: Benzema Starts In Champions League Final
Joe Lyons  •  9h
NHL
What Sports To Watch On TV This Weekend May 28&29
Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
Top 5 Fussball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Schweizer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  13h
The Sports Daily
how to bet on champions league 2022 in California
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Champions League Finale – Österreichischer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  13h
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | DC Sports Betting
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Deutscher Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  13h
The Sports Daily
Champions League
How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | UAE Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  13h
More Soccer News