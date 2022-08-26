News

Real reason why Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery revealed

Jon Conahan
The New York Yankees made an interesting decision right before the MLB trade deadline as they decided to trade Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals. In return, the Yankees acquired Harrison Bader. Bader is certainly a good talent and can help this Yankees team, but a contending team training away pitching is always going to raise question marks.

Yankees Thought They Could Get Pablo Lopez

According to The Athletic, the Marlins’ ask price for Pablo Lopez was too much and they decided to turn it down:

“The Yankees’ trade of left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals might have seemed less curious if the team had acquired a second starting pitcher in addition to righty Frankie Montas at the deadline. But in one iteration of the talks, the Marlins asked for second baseman Gleyber Torres and shortstop Oswald Peraza for Pablo López and shortstop Miguel Rojas, sources said. The Yankees thought the price too steep.

López, who is under club control for two additional seasons, has been somewhat inconsistent. His ERA for the season is 3.66, but it was 9.00 ERA over his last four starts before he pitched six shutout innings against the feeble Athletics on Tuesday. Montgomery benefited from joining a strong defensive team that plays in a weak division and pitcher-friendly park. The NL East boasts three of the game’s top seven offenses, but López, like Montas, would have faced the challenge of moving to the AL East.”

Yankees Still Had A Good Trade Deadline

What the New York Yankees were able to do during the MLB trade deadline was still impressive nonetheless. When Harrison Bader is off the injury list, he’s likely going to fill in as the everyday center fielder, and that’s big news for them.

Aaron Hicks has been horrible throughout the past few months and the Yankees desperately need a replacement. If Harrison Bader can come out and do the things that he’s done throughout his career, the Yankees are going to be even better than they currently are.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
