The NFL announced Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day will perform during the pregame of Super Bowl LVIII.

I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time! #SBLVIII @NFL @RocNation @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/mAaizVWlcf — Reba McEntire (@reba) January 18, 2024

McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII, played inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. McEntire is an entertainment mogul and country music icon, with multiple award wins at the Grammys, CMAs, and American Music Awards.

Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.” The multi-hyphenate is a Grammy-nominated performer with success as a rapper and rocker. Post Malone’s “Sunflower” with Swae Lee from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is 18 times platinum, the highest certified song ever by the RIAA in the United States.

Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is best known for “Rise Up,” which is triple-platinum certified by the RIAA. Day is also an Academy Award-nominated actress for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The pregame entertainment will feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. The list of ASL performers includes actor Daniel Durant, one of the co-stars of the Academy Award-winning movie CODA, who will perform the national anthem; actress, model, and dancer Anjel Piñero will perform “America the Beautiful;” and actor Shaheem Sanchez will handle “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Usher Will Perform During Halftime

Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer Teases a Performance '30 Years in the Making' https://t.co/rKrmx4GuvJ — Variety (@Variety) January 12, 2024

The NFL previously announced that User will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 80 million records worldwide. His iconic discography includes “Yeah!”, “Burn”, and “OMG”.

Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, serves as a director of the halftime show alongside Hamish Hamilton. The show will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.