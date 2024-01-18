NFL News and Rumors

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII

Dan Girolamo
The NFL announced Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day will perform during the pregame of Super Bowl LVIII.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day Will Perform at Super Bowl LVIII

McEntire will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII, played inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. McEntire is an entertainment mogul and country music icon, with multiple award wins at the Grammys, CMAs, and American Music Awards.

Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful.” The multi-hyphenate is a Grammy-nominated performer with success as a rapper and rocker. Post Malone’s “Sunflower” with Swae Lee from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is 18 times platinum, the highest certified song ever by the RIAA in the United States.

Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter is best known for “Rise Up,” which is triple-platinum certified by the RIAA. Day is also an Academy Award-nominated actress for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The pregame entertainment will feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. The list of ASL performers includes actor Daniel Durant, one of the co-stars of the Academy Award-winning movie CODA, who will perform the national anthem; actress, model, and dancer Anjel Piñero will perform “America the Beautiful;” and actor Shaheem Sanchez will handle “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Usher Will Perform During Halftime

The NFL previously announced that User will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 80 million records worldwide. His iconic discography includes “Yeah!”, “Burn”, and “OMG”.

Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, serves as a director of the halftime show alongside Hamish Hamilton. The show will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
