Red Route One Belmont Stakes 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Past Performances

Colin Lynch
Red-Route-One-Work-Oaklawn-Park-03-27-23-005 (1)

Red Route One is among the likely contenders set to compete in the upcoming Belmont Stakes. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the colt previously finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes, trailing the leader by approximately five lengths. Now, he is ready to tackle the challenge on the New York track once again. Starting from Gate 9 on the outer side of the field, Red Route One enters the race with initial odds of 15-1, positioning him as a longshot in a highly competitive field. To help you make an informed betting decision on this horse, we will provide you with all the essential details regarding Red Route One’s prospects in the Belmont Stakes.

Red Route One Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Red Route One enters Belmont at the long odds of +2000. After finishing fourth at the Preakness, these odds actually seem extremely favorable. He’s shown he has the speed and the staying power to compete in an elite race with a quality field. His past finishes with the long odds alone may be enough to sprinkle on Red Route One to shock everyone and grab a win at +2000.

Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play
Forte +220 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire +350 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice +400 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +600 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +850 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +1000 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +2000 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +2500 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +5000 BetOnline logo

Red Route One Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Red Route One is under the ownership of Steve Asmussen, a prominent figure in the horse racing industry. With a background rooted in racing, Steve hails from a family immersed in the sport. He initially pursued a career as a jockey before transitioning into training, where he has thrived over the past three decades. Regarded as one of the premier trainers in the country, Steve’s remarkable achievements include winning the prestigious Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in both 2008 and 2009, an accolade bestowed upon him due to his exceptional record of 622 victories. By the conclusion of 2011, he had solidified his position as the fifth-ranked trainer in terms of career victories and purse money earned, further attesting to his profound impact on the racing world.

Horse Red Route One
Post Position 9
Odds +2000
Jockey Joel Rosario
Trainer Steven M. Asmussen
Owner(s) Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
Breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
Pedigree Gun Runner – -Red House, by Tapit
Auction Price N/A

Red Route One Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Red Route One showcased his potential with an impressive performance in the $200,000 Bath House Row S., where he notched a well-deserved victory. This win marked a significant milestone for the colt since his previous triumph in breaking his maiden at Kentucky Downs on the turf in September. Demonstrating his continued improvement, Red Route One achieved a career-best 98 Brisnet Speed rating, signaling his growing capabilities.

Career Record 10(2-2-1)
Career Earnings $732,525
Earnings Per Start $73,253
Running Style Stalker/Closer
Equibase Speed Figure 102

Red Route One Horse Pedigree

Gun Runner (USA)

2013

 Candy Ride (ARG)

1999

 Ride The Rails (USA)

1991

 Cryptoclearance (USA)

1984
Herbalesian (USA)

1969
Candy Girl (ARG)

1990

 Candy Stripes (USA)

1982
City Girl (ARG)

1982
Quiet Giant (USA)

2007

 Giant’s Causeway (USA)

1997

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983
Mariah’s Storm (USA)

1991
Quiet Dance (USA)

1993

 Quiet American (USA)

1986
Misty Dancer (USA)

1988
Red House (USA)

2015

 Tapit (USA)

2001

 Pulpit (USA)

1994

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Preach (USA)

1989
Tap Your Heels (USA)

1996

 Unbridled (USA)

1987
Ruby Slippers (USA)

1982
Fun House (USA)

1999

 Prized (USA)

1986

 Kris S. (USA)

1977
My Turbulent Miss (USA)

1976
Bistra (USA)

1986

 Classic Go Go (USA)

1978
Carols Christmas (USA)

1977

Red Route One Past Performance and Results

In his highly anticipated 3-year-old debut, Red Route One showcased notable improvement as he displayed a powerful closing kick on a sealed-sloppy main track at Oaklawn Park on January 28, 2023. Despite the challenging conditions, he delivered an impressive performance, finishing second to Arabian Knight in the prestigious $750,000 Southwest Stakes.

Continuing his streak of strong showings, Red Route One found himself once again contending with a sloppy track in his subsequent start, the Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on February 25. Undeterred, Red Route One exhibited his remarkable late burst of speed, surging from the back of the 11-horse field to secure a remarkable second-place finish, just within a length of the victorious Confidence Game. This stellar performance earned Red Route One an additional 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, further solidifying his credentials.

Track

 Date Race Race Type Grade Finish

Equibase Speed
Pimlico Race Course 5/20/2023 13 Preakness Stakes 1 4 95
Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 1 102
Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 1 102
Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 6 98
Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 2 102
Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 2 98
Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 11 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 80
Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 72
Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 3 91
Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 82
Saratoga 8/6/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 70
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
