Red Route One is among the likely contenders set to compete in the upcoming Belmont Stakes. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the colt previously finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes, trailing the leader by approximately five lengths. Now, he is ready to tackle the challenge on the New York track once again. Starting from Gate 9 on the outer side of the field, Red Route One enters the race with initial odds of 15-1, positioning him as a longshot in a highly competitive field. To help you make an informed betting decision on this horse, we will provide you with all the essential details regarding Red Route One’s prospects in the Belmont Stakes.
Red Route One Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes
Red Route One enters Belmont at the long odds of +2000. After finishing fourth at the Preakness, these odds actually seem extremely favorable. He’s shown he has the speed and the staying power to compete in an elite race with a quality field. His past finishes with the long odds alone may be enough to sprinkle on Red Route One to shock everyone and grab a win at +2000.
Check out the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below.
|Belmont Stakes Horses
|Belmont Stakes Odds
|Play
|Forte
|+220
|Angel of Empire
|+350
|Tapit Trice
|+400
|National Treasure
|+600
|Arcangelo
|+850
|Hit Show
|+1000
|Red Route One
|+2000
|Tapit Shoes
|+2500
|Il Miracolo
|+5000
Red Route One Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Red Route One is under the ownership of Steve Asmussen, a prominent figure in the horse racing industry. With a background rooted in racing, Steve hails from a family immersed in the sport. He initially pursued a career as a jockey before transitioning into training, where he has thrived over the past three decades. Regarded as one of the premier trainers in the country, Steve’s remarkable achievements include winning the prestigious Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in both 2008 and 2009, an accolade bestowed upon him due to his exceptional record of 622 victories. By the conclusion of 2011, he had solidified his position as the fifth-ranked trainer in terms of career victories and purse money earned, further attesting to his profound impact on the racing world.
|Horse
|Red Route One
|Post Position
|9
|Odds
|+2000
|Jockey
|Joel Rosario
|Trainer
|Steven M. Asmussen
|Owner(s)
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Breeder
|Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
|Pedigree
|Gun Runner – -Red House, by Tapit
|Auction Price
|N/A
Red Route One Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Red Route One showcased his potential with an impressive performance in the $200,000 Bath House Row S., where he notched a well-deserved victory. This win marked a significant milestone for the colt since his previous triumph in breaking his maiden at Kentucky Downs on the turf in September. Demonstrating his continued improvement, Red Route One achieved a career-best 98 Brisnet Speed rating, signaling his growing capabilities.
|Career Record
|10(2-2-1)
|Career Earnings
|$732,525
|Earnings Per Start
|$73,253
|Running Style
|Stalker/Closer
|Equibase Speed Figure
|102
Red Route One Horse Pedigree
|Gun Runner (USA)
2013
|Candy Ride (ARG)
1999
|Ride The Rails (USA)
1991
|Cryptoclearance (USA)
1984
|Herbalesian (USA)
1969
|Candy Girl (ARG)
1990
|Candy Stripes (USA)
1982
|City Girl (ARG)
1982
|Quiet Giant (USA)
2007
|Giant’s Causeway (USA)
1997
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Mariah’s Storm (USA)
1991
|Quiet Dance (USA)
1993
|Quiet American (USA)
1986
|Misty Dancer (USA)
1988
|Red House (USA)
2015
|Tapit (USA)
2001
|Pulpit (USA)
1994
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Preach (USA)
1989
|Tap Your Heels (USA)
1996
|Unbridled (USA)
1987
|Ruby Slippers (USA)
1982
|Fun House (USA)
1999
|Prized (USA)
1986
|Kris S. (USA)
1977
|My Turbulent Miss (USA)
1976
|Bistra (USA)
1986
|Classic Go Go (USA)
1978
|Carols Christmas (USA)
1977
Red Route One Past Performance and Results
In his highly anticipated 3-year-old debut, Red Route One showcased notable improvement as he displayed a powerful closing kick on a sealed-sloppy main track at Oaklawn Park on January 28, 2023. Despite the challenging conditions, he delivered an impressive performance, finishing second to Arabian Knight in the prestigious $750,000 Southwest Stakes.
Continuing his streak of strong showings, Red Route One found himself once again contending with a sloppy track in his subsequent start, the Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on February 25. Undeterred, Red Route One exhibited his remarkable late burst of speed, surging from the back of the 11-horse field to secure a remarkable second-place finish, just within a length of the victorious Confidence Game. This stellar performance earned Red Route One an additional 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, further solidifying his credentials.
|
Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|
Equibase Speed
|Pimlico Race Course
|5/20/2023
|13
|Preakness Stakes
|1
|4
|95
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|11
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|Listed
|1
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/22/2023
|11
|Bath House Row Stakes (Listed)
|Listed
|1
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|4/1/2023
|12
|Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1)
|1
|6
|98
|Oaklawn Park
|2/25/2023
|11
|Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|2
|102
|Oaklawn Park
|1/28/2023
|10
|Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|2
|98
|Churchill Downs
|11/26/2022
|11
|Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2)
|2
|4
|80
|Churchill Downs
|10/30/2022
|10
|Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3)
|3
|5
|72
|Keeneland
|10/8/2022
|9
|Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1)
|1
|3
|91
|Kentucky Downs
|9/5/2022
|2
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|1
|82
|Saratoga
|8/6/2022
|1
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|5
|70