Red Route One is among the likely contenders set to compete in the upcoming Belmont Stakes. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the colt previously finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes, trailing the leader by approximately five lengths. Now, he is ready to tackle the challenge on the New York track once again. Starting from Gate 9 on the outer side of the field, Red Route One enters the race with initial odds of 15-1, positioning him as a longshot in a highly competitive field. To help you make an informed betting decision on this horse, we will provide you with all the essential details regarding Red Route One’s prospects in the Belmont Stakes.

Red Route One Odds To Win The 2023 Belmont Stakes Stakes

Red Route One enters Belmont at the long odds of +2000. After finishing fourth at the Preakness, these odds actually seem extremely favorable. He’s shown he has the speed and the staying power to compete in an elite race with a quality field. His past finishes with the long odds alone may be enough to sprinkle on Red Route One to shock everyone and grab a win at +2000.

Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play Forte +220 Angel of Empire +350 Tapit Trice +400 National Treasure +600 Arcangelo +850 Hit Show +1000 Red Route One +2000 Tapit Shoes +2500 Il Miracolo +5000

Red Route One Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Red Route One is under the ownership of Steve Asmussen, a prominent figure in the horse racing industry. With a background rooted in racing, Steve hails from a family immersed in the sport. He initially pursued a career as a jockey before transitioning into training, where he has thrived over the past three decades. Regarded as one of the premier trainers in the country, Steve’s remarkable achievements include winning the prestigious Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in both 2008 and 2009, an accolade bestowed upon him due to his exceptional record of 622 victories. By the conclusion of 2011, he had solidified his position as the fifth-ranked trainer in terms of career victories and purse money earned, further attesting to his profound impact on the racing world.

Horse Red Route One Post Position 9 Odds +2000 Jockey Joel Rosario Trainer Steven M. Asmussen Owner(s) Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Pedigree Gun Runner – -Red House, by Tapit Auction Price N/A

Red Route One Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Red Route One showcased his potential with an impressive performance in the $200,000 Bath House Row S., where he notched a well-deserved victory. This win marked a significant milestone for the colt since his previous triumph in breaking his maiden at Kentucky Downs on the turf in September. Demonstrating his continued improvement, Red Route One achieved a career-best 98 Brisnet Speed rating, signaling his growing capabilities.

Career Record 10(2-2-1) Career Earnings $732,525 Earnings Per Start $73,253 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 102

Red Route One Horse Pedigree

Gun Runner (USA) 2013 Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Quiet Giant (USA) 2007 Giant’s Causeway (USA) 1997 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Mariah’s Storm (USA) 1991 Quiet Dance (USA) 1993 Quiet American (USA) 1986 Misty Dancer (USA) 1988 Red House (USA) 2015 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Fun House (USA) 1999 Prized (USA) 1986 Kris S. (USA) 1977 My Turbulent Miss (USA) 1976 Bistra (USA) 1986 Classic Go Go (USA) 1978 Carols Christmas (USA) 1977

Red Route One Past Performance and Results

In his highly anticipated 3-year-old debut, Red Route One showcased notable improvement as he displayed a powerful closing kick on a sealed-sloppy main track at Oaklawn Park on January 28, 2023. Despite the challenging conditions, he delivered an impressive performance, finishing second to Arabian Knight in the prestigious $750,000 Southwest Stakes.

Continuing his streak of strong showings, Red Route One found himself once again contending with a sloppy track in his subsequent start, the Grade 2 $1 million Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on February 25. Undeterred, Red Route One exhibited his remarkable late burst of speed, surging from the back of the 11-horse field to secure a remarkable second-place finish, just within a length of the victorious Confidence Game. This stellar performance earned Red Route One an additional 20 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, further solidifying his credentials.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Pimlico Race Course 5/20/2023 13 Preakness Stakes 1 4 95 Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 6 98 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 2 102 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 2 98 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 11 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 72 Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 3 91 Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 82 Saratoga 8/6/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 70