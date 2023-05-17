Red Route One is a longshot with an outside chance of causing an upset in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. With odds of +1600, this is a thoroughbred that has made significant strides under the watchful eye of trainer Steve Asmussen. This comprehensive guide provides you with all the details, from the horse’s jockey to its pedigree, alongside an array of horse racing stats and figures. This detailed profile will help you understand why Red Route One is a name to watch out for in the Preakness 2023.

Red Route One, an impressive specimen bred by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, carries a rich pedigree with a lineage tracing back to acclaimed horses such as Gun Runner and Tapit. Its career record, earnings, and Equibase Speed Figure have shown consistent growth, making it an interesting prospect for the Preakness 2023.

The horse’s jockey, Joel Rosario, and trainer, Steve Asmussen, have been instrumental in shaping its career, pushing Red Route One to its peak performance. This horse profile delves into the specifics of its career, including past performances and results, offering a comprehensive overview of what to expect in the upcoming race.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

🐎 Event: Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs)

Preakness Stakes (1 3⁄16 Miles/9.5 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:01 PM

7:01 PM 📺 TV: NBC

NBC 🏟 Venue: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000

1st – $900,000 | 2nd – $300,000 | 3rd – $165,000 🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +140 | First Mission +275 | National Treasure +500

Red Route One Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Red Route One currently has odds of +1600 to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. While it may be one of the outsiders, it is certainly not without a chance.

Mage comes in as the favorite for the Preakness with odds of +140 after winning the Kentucky Derby. However, going back-to-back may be difficult. The Derby was a particularly tough race for Mage, especially since it missed the break and worked hard to get home. The big question is if there is any lingering tiredness from its Churchill Downs victory.

There are question marks over the other favorites in the race too. First Mission (+275) has the widest draw of all to contend with, while National Treasure (+500) will be battling it out with Coffeewithchris (+2500).

With all that going up ahead, Red Route One could trail at the back of the field and look to sneak into the race down the long home stretch at Pimlico. It could prove to a big Saturday evening for the horse and its connections.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +140 First Mission +275 National Treasure +500 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1600 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Red Route One Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Steven M. Asmussen, the trainer of Red Route One, is no stranger to the thrill of victory at the Preakness Stakes. Asmussen has already tasted success twice in this prestigious race, first in 2007 with Curlin and then again in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Further enhancing his credentials, Asmussen has led the pack with the most wins by any trainer in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His experience and proven track record in major stakes races will undoubtedly be an advantage for Red Route One in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Joel Rosario, the jockey assigned to Red Route One, is an accomplished rider with a wealth of experience to his name. Although he has yet to claim a victory at the Preakness Stakes, Rosario has come close with several runner-up finishes. As he mounts Red Route One for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, he will embark on his quest for a maiden Preakness victory. Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, the owners and breeders of Red Route One, have a history of success at the Preakness Stakes, with three top 3 finishes in the past. However, they are still chasing their first win in a Triple Crown event. The group have yet to claim a win a Triple Crown race, and will be looking to break their duck on Saturday evening.

Horse Red Route One Post Position 5 Odds +1600 Jockey Joel Rosario Trainer Steven M. Asmussen Owner(s) Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Breeder Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC Pedigree Gun Runner – -Red House, by Tapit Auction Price N/A

Red Route One Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Red Route One has one of the highest speed figures in the race, which goes to show that the talent is there that may not necessarily be reflected in the odds. It has managed to hit that speed figure on two of its last three outings, showing that it was no fluke. If it can run up to that level again, it will no doubt be in the mix as the horses cross the finish line at Pimlico.

Saying that, Red Route One has won just twice in nine starts. It’s a record that doesn’t overwhelm one with confidence, but it has shown that it can get its nose over the line in front.

Its career earnings of over $600k is not be sniffed at. No horse earns a substantial amount like that if they are a stranger to giving other top class horses a run for their money.

Career Record 9 (2-2-1) Career Earnings $633,525 Earnings Per Start $70,392 Running Style Stalker/Closer Equibase Speed Figure 102

Red Route One Horse Pedigree

Gun Runner (USA) 2013 Candy Ride (ARG) 1999 Ride The Rails (USA) 1991 Cryptoclearance (USA) 1984 Herbalesian (USA) 1969 Candy Girl (ARG) 1990 Candy Stripes (USA) 1982 City Girl (ARG) 1982 Quiet Giant (USA) 2007 Giant’s Causeway (USA) 1997 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Mariah’s Storm (USA) 1991 Quiet Dance (USA) 1993 Quiet American (USA) 1986 Misty Dancer (USA) 1988 Red House (USA) 2015 Tapit (USA) 2001 Pulpit (USA) 1994 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Preach (USA) 1989 Tap Your Heels (USA) 1996 Unbridled (USA) 1987 Ruby Slippers (USA) 1982 Fun House (USA) 1999 Prized (USA) 1986 Kris S. (USA) 1977 My Turbulent Miss (USA) 1976 Bistra (USA) 1986 Classic Go Go (USA) 1978 Carols Christmas (USA) 1977

Red Route One Past Performances and Results

Red Route One has been in graded company on six occasions, but has yet to be victorious in any of those encounters. However, it hasn’t really performed at its best in those races, and if it does find something close to its best, it can be competitive in the Preakness.

He won last time out in a listed race, but he is stepping back up in class on Saturday. The Arkansas Derby was just a little too much for him on his last but one outing, but connections will be hopeful that he will run a better race this time out.

His best result to date is likely the third place finish in the Breeders Cup Futurity, where he came home in third. That day, Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was ahead of him and he wasn’t expected to do much, but he beat some classy horses that day, such as Two Phil’s who was a Kentucky Derby contender. A return to that sort of home will put Red Route One in with a shot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Oaklawn Park 4/22/2023 11 Bath House Row Stakes (Listed) Listed 1 102 Oaklawn Park 4/1/2023 12 Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 1 6 98 Oaklawn Park 2/25/2023 11 Rebel Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 2 102 Oaklawn Park 1/28/2023 10 Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 2 98 Churchill Downs 11/26/2022 11 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 4 80 Churchill Downs 10/30/2022 10 Street Sense Stakes (Gr. 3) 3 5 72 Keeneland 10/8/2022 9 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Gr. 1) 1 3 91 Kentucky Downs 9/5/2022 2 Maiden Special Weight N/A 1 82 Saratoga 8/6/2022 1 Maiden Special Weight N/A 5 70