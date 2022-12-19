MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox and Dodgers involved in a unique free agency trade

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: NLCS-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
At the end of the day what the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished this past weekend was not a Major League Baseball trade, but it very well could have been. In free agency, the Dodgers signed outfielder J.D. Martinez, who played last year with the Red Sox, to a one-year deal worth $10 million on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Red Sox signed third baseman Justin Turner, who played last year with the Dodgers, to a two-year deal worth $22 million on Sunday. Martinez, a native of Miami, Florida, is joining his fifth Major League team following the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Red Sox. Turner, a native of Long Beach, California, is joining his fourth Major League team following the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Dodgers.

Martinez in 2022

This past season in Boston, Martinez batted .274 with 16 home runs and 62 runs batted in. During 139 games, 596 plate appearances, and 533 at bats, he scored 76 runs, and had 146 hits, 43 doubles, one triple, 52 walks, 239 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .448. Martinez’s triple came in a 5-3 Red Sox win over the Cincinnati Reds on September 20.

Turner in 2022

This past season in Los Angeles, Turner batted .278 with 13 home runs and 81 runs batted in. During 128 games, 532 plate appearances, and 468 at bats, he scored 61 runs and had 130 hits, 36 doubles, three stolen bases, 50 walks, 205 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .438.

Career Accolades

In 2018 with the Red Sox, Martinez led Major League Baseball with 130 runs batted in and 358 total bases. In 2021 with the Red Sox, he led MLB with 42 doubles. Martinez has also won two American League Silver Slugger Awards (2015 with the Tigers and 2018 with the Red Sox).

Both Martinez and Turner have been All-Stars and won a World Series. Martinez was an All-Star with the Tigers in 2015, and four times with the Red Sox (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022). Turner was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2017 and 2021. Martinez won a World Series with Boston in 2018 and Turner won a World Series with Los Angeles in 2020.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

