Red Sox fire sale begins, who could be next?

The Boston Red Sox are currently in an interesting position after having one of the most disappointing seasons to date out of any team in Major League Baseball. At 52-52, the Red Sox currently sit in fifth place in the American League East and are 18 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Still, Boston does have a chance of making the playoffs via the Wild Card, but unless they figure it out sometime soon, it doesn’t look like this team’s going to be able to accomplish what they were hoping for.

They decided to trade Christian Vasquez, Jake Diekman, and it’s expected that they’re going to be trading more within the next few hours. J.D. Martinez has been one name that has come up a few times during this year’s MLB Trade Deadline, with rumors that he could possibly be moved to the New York Mets.

Red Sox Fire Sale Begins

According to Jeff Passan:

“The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN. The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox’s sale begins.”

Red Sox made moves, but it could be because others are getting traded soon. Jeff Passan also reported the following:

“The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN.”

Although it looks like the Boston Red Sox are going to be trading most of their key players, the two that they have to keep in Boston are going to be Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Both of them are two of the best players in all of baseball and Boston not keeping them and signing Devers to a longer contract would be a travesty.