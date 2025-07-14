MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox red hot heading into All-Star break

Jeremy Freeborn
The Boston Red Sox are heading into the All-Star breaking smoking hot. How hot are they? Well, they are winners of 10 straight games after sweeping the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, and Tampa Bay Rays. In that time, the Red Sox have outscored their opponents 70-24. All of a sudden, no one is talking about the Rafael Devers deal between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants anymore.

Who has been great for Boston?

During the streak, Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez of Miami, Florida has been hitting .423 with 11 hits, six extra base hits, and a slugging percentage of .885. Meanwhile, centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela of Willemstad, Curacao currently has a 10-game hitting streak. In that time, he is batting .421 with five home runs and 15 runs batted in, with 16 hits in 38 at bats.

As a team, the Red Sox are batting .299 over the last 10 games. They also have only given up 2.4 runs per game.

Streak predicted by manager Alex Cora

Remarkably, a 10-game winning streak was predicted by manager Alex Cora two months ago. Cora believed the Red Sox had the streak in them as a team.

Wins must be put into perspective

One must realize that two thirds of the wins came against weak opponents in the National League. The Rockies and Nationals are the two worst teams in the senior circuit. The Rockies are the worst team in baseball at 22 wins and 74 losses, and the Nationals are the second worst team in the National League at 38 wins and 58 losses.

Where are the Red Sox in the standings?

Boston is at 53 wins and 45 losses. They are in third place in the tightly contested American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays lead the division with with a record of 55 wins and 41 losses and the New York Yankees are in second place at 53 wins and 43 losses. At the All-Star Break, there is only three games separating first through third in the division.

Red Sox won’t have Hunter Dobbins

The Red Sox won’t have starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins of Bryan, Texas for the foreseeable future. Dobbins is out for the season with a knee injury suffered on July 11 against the Rays. The rookie right-hander has a record of four wins and one loss in 61 innings pitched for the Red Sox this season. He has only given up 28 earned runs in 13 games.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
