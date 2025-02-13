Red Sox sign Alex Bregman to gigantic contract

The Boston Red Sox have signed third baseman Alex Bregman of Albuquerque, New Mexico to a massive contract. According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, the deal is a three-year contract worth $120 million.

Who has Bregman played for before?

Bregman is joining his second Major League Baseball team. He has played the last nine seasons with the Houston Astros.

2024 MLB Statistics

Bregman batted .260 with 26 home runs and 75 runs batted in this past season. During 145 games and 634 plate appearances, he scored 79 runs and had 151 hits, 30 doubles, two triples, three stolen bases, 263 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .315 and a slugging percentage of .453. The two triples came in Astros wins by the same score of 4-0. The first was in a Houston win over Seattle on May 30, and the second was in a Houston win over Detroit on June 14.

Two-time All-Star

Bregman was an American League All-Star with the Astros in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Bregman batted .286 with 31 home runs and 103 runs batted in. That year he also led the Major Leagues with 51 doubles. Bregman played in 157 games and had 594 at bats. During 705 plate appearances, Bregman scored 105 runs and had 170 hits, with one triple, 10 stolen bases, 96 walks, 316 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .394 and slugging percentage of .532. His triple came in an 8-7 Astros win over the Texas Rangers on June 10, 2018.

Then in 2019, Bregman was the American League runner up to MVP and won the American League silver slugger award at third base. He finished only behind Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey. Bregman batted .296 with 41 home runs and 112 runs batted in. During 156 games, 690 plate appearances and 554 at bats, Bregman scored 122 runs, led Major League Baseball with 119 walks, and had 164 hits, 37 doubles, two triples, five stolen bases, 328 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .423 and a slugging percentage of .592. The two triples came in Astros wins over the Mariners. The first on June 30, 2019 in a 6-1 Astros win and the second on August 3, 2019 in a 9-0 Astros win.

Other Accolades

Bregman won two World Series with the Astros. The first came in 2017 and the second came in 2022. Then in 2024, Bregman won an American League gold glove award at third base.