Red Sox sign Chris Martin, Diamondbacks sign Miguel Castro

The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks tried to improve their bullpen on Friday with two key acquisitions on Friday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox signed Chris Martin of Arlington, Texas to a two-year deal worth $17 million, and according to the Canadian Press, the Diamondbacks signed Miguel Castro of La Romana, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million.

Chris Martin

The Red Sox become Martin’s seventh Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Colorado Rockies (2014), the New York Yankees (2015), the Texas Rangers (2018, 2019), the Atlanta Braves (2019 to 2021), the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers (2022). While with the Braves, Martin had two notable seasons. In 2020, he had a spectacular earned run average of 1.00. Then in 2021, Martin was part of the Braves team that won the World Series.

Martin’s 2022 MLB season

In 2022, Martin shared his time with the Cubs and Dodgers. In 60 games, he had a record of four wins and one loss with an earned run average of 3.05 and two saves. In 56 innings pitched, Martin gave up 50 hits, 19 earned runs, and five walks, to go along with 74 strikeouts, nine holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.98. Martin’s saves came in a 3-2 Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins on August 29, and in a 6-5 Dodgers win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 20.

Miguel Castro

The Diamondbacks become Castro’s sixth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets and New York Yankees. Castro has seven career saves, of which four came in his rookie season in 2015 with Toronto.

Castro’s 2022 MLB season

In 2022, Castro had a record of five wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.03 with the Yankees. In 34 games, and 29 innings pitched, he has given up 27 hits, 13 earned runs, and 15 walks, to go along with 31 strikeouts, nine holds, and a WHIP of 1.45.