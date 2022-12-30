Red Sox sign Corey Kluber to one-year deal worth $10 million

The Boston Red Sox have signed starting pitcher Corey Kluber of Birmingham, Alabama to a one-year contract worth $10 million according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The Red Sox have become Kluber’s fifth Major League Baseball team following nine seasons with the Cleveland Indians (2011 to 2019), and one season each with the Texas Rangers (2020), New York Yankees (2021), and the Tampa Bay Rays (2022).

2022 with the Rays

In 2022 with Tampa Bay, Kluber had a record of 10 wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 4.34. In 164 innings pitched and 31 starts, he had 139 strikeouts and gave up 178 hits, 79 earned runs, 21 walks, along with 139 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.21. Despite the rather high earned run average, Kluber’s 1.2 walks per nine innings, were the least in Major League Baseball. At first glance, Kluber’s control is a major reason why he is making in the double digits when it comes to millions of dollars in 2023.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner

While with the Cleveland Indians in 2014 and 2017, Kluber won the American League Cy Young Award. In both seasons he had 18 wins. In 2014, Kluber led the American League in wins. In 2017, he led Major League Baseball in wins. Also in 2017, Kluber led Major League Baseball with five complete games, three shutouts and an earned run average of 2.25.

Career Statistics

In his career, Kluber has a record of 113 wins, 71 losses, and an earned run average of 3.31. During 1586 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 1417 hits, 584 earned runs, 160 home runs, 347 walks, to go along with 1683 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.11. In addition to winning the American League Cy Young Award twice, Kluber represented the Indians and the American League in three straight MLB All-Star Games from 2016 to 2018.

Red Sox Rotation

Kluber joins a rotation that includes Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, and Garrett Whitlock. Both Pivetta and Paxton are Canadian.