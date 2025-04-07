Red Sox trade pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers

There was a trade made in Major League Baseball on Monday. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Boston Red Sox traded right handed pitcher Quinn Priester of Glendale Heights, Illinois to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, a draft pick in 2025 and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Who has Priester played for previously?

Priester is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and 2024, and the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Priester’s 2024 MLB statistics

Priester pitched 11 games for the Pirates and Red Sox in 2024. During 49 2/3 innings, he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.71. Priester gave up 56 hits, 26 earned runs, seven home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41.

This is the second time in a year that Priester has been traded. He was dealt from the Pirates to the Red Sox on July 29, 2024 for second baseman and outfielder Nick Yorke of Newport Beach, California.

Priester was much more effective last season with the Red Sox than the Pirates. In 10 games with the Pirates, Priester struggled mightily as he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 5.04 with a WHIP of 1.46. Priester only had one MLB game with the Red Sox, but he was very effective. He got the win, and only gave up one earned run in five innings of work in a 3-1 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 29.

Where are the Red Sox and Brewers in the standings?

Boston leads the American League East alongside the New York Yankees at six wins and four losses. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central at five wins and five losses. They are one game back of the Chicago Cubs.