MLB News and Rumors

Red Sox trade pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24358394_168396541_lowres-2

There was a trade made in Major League Baseball on Monday. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Boston Red Sox traded right handed pitcher Quinn Priester of Glendale Heights, Illinois to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, a draft pick in 2025 and either a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Who has Priester played for previously?

Priester is joining his third Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and 2024, and the Boston Red Sox in 2024.

Priester’s 2024 MLB statistics

Priester pitched 11 games for the Pirates and Red Sox in 2024. During 49 2/3 innings, he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 4.71. Priester gave up 56 hits, 26 earned runs, seven home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with 33 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41.

This is the second time in a year that Priester has been traded. He was dealt from the Pirates to the Red Sox on July 29, 2024 for second baseman and outfielder Nick Yorke of Newport Beach, California.

Priester was much more effective last season with the Red Sox than the Pirates. In 10 games with the Pirates, Priester struggled mightily as he had a record of three wins and six losses with an earned run average of 5.04 with a WHIP of 1.46. Priester only had one MLB game with the Red Sox, but he was very effective. He got the win, and only gave up one earned run in five innings of work in a 3-1 Red Sox win over the Tampa Bay Rays on September 29.

Where are the Red Sox and Brewers in the standings?

Boston leads the American League East alongside the New York Yankees at six wins and four losses. The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central at five wins and five losses. They are one game back of the Chicago Cubs.

 

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors Red Sox
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24358394_168396541_lowres-2

Red Sox trade pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
X reacts to Blue Jays signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 14 years, $500 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  10h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23742702_168396541_lowres-2
Orioles trade outfielder Nick Gordon to Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22913162 (1)
Athletics trade outfielder Esteury Ruiz to Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 3 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Adam Ottavino, New York Mets
Adam Ottavino returns to the Yankees
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25437244_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jays trade pitcher Nick Robertson to Astros
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
MLB pitcher Lance Lynn retires at age 37
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top