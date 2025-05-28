Red Sox trade pitcher Sean Newcomb to Athletics

There was an intriguing Major League Baseball trade on Tuesday between the Boston Red Sox and Athletics. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Red Sox traded pitcher Sean Newcomb of Brockton, Massachusetts to the Athletics for cash considerations.

This is Newcomb’s second time with the Athletics organization. He was previously with them in 2023 and 2024.

Who else has Newcomb played for?

Newcomb began with the Atlanta Braves in 2017. He played six seasons with the Braves from 2017 to 2022. Newcomb then played one season with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, before joining the Athletics while the franchise was in Oakland in 2023. He then joined the Red Sox in 2025.

Newcomb’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Newcomb pitched 12 games for the Red Sox this season and had a record of zero wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 3.95. In 41 innings pitched, he gave up 55 hits, 18 earned runs, three home runs and 17 walks, to go along with 41 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.76. It is interesting than Newcomb has had exactly one strikeout per inning this season, and that his earned run average is respectable when is WHIP is not. Newcomb’s statistical line states that he was getting runners on base with regularity, but the runners were not scoring at a high rate.

World Series Champion

Newcomb won a World Series with the Braves in 2021. He did not pitch for the Braves in the 2021 postseason but did pitch 32 games for the Braves in the 2021 regular season, and had a record of two wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 4.73.

Last in the American League West

The Athletics have a record of 23 wins and 32 losses, and have only won one time in their last 10 games. The Athletics are last in the American League West, and they have the third worst record in the American League. Only the Chicago White Sox at 17 wins and 38 losses, and the Baltimore Orioles at 19 wins and 35 losses are worse.