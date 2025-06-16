Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to Giants

There was an intriguing trade made on Sunday between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Red Sox have acquired designated hitter Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks of Houston, Texas, left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison of San Jose, California, minor league right handed pitcher Jose Bello of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and minor league outfielder James Tibbs III of Atlanta, Georgia.

Why was the trade made?

Devers was reportedly disappointed he was not the everyday third baseman in Boston, and was playing more frequently at third base. Ironically, in San Francisco, Matt Chapman of Victorville, California is the everyday third baseman and Devers will continue to be the everyday designated hitter.

Rafael Devers

Devers has spent the last nine seasons with the Red Sox, and was an American League All-Star in 2021, 2022, and 2024. He also won a World Series in 2018. With the Red Sox this season, Devers is batting .272 with 15 home runs and 58 runs batted in. During 73 games, 272 at bats, and 334 plate appearances, he has scored 47 runs, and had 74 hits, 18 doubles, one stolen base, an American League leading 56 walks, 137 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .401, and a slugging percentage of .504. The stolen base came in a 5-0 Red Sox win over the Texas Rangers on May 8.

Jordan Hicks

Hicks is joining his fourth MLB team. He has previously played with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Giants. In 13 games this season, he had a record of one win and five losses with an earned run average of 6.47.

Kyle Harrison

Harrison is joining his second MLB team as he played the last three seasons with the Giants. In eight games this season, he had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 4.56.