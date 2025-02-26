Detroit Red Wings centre Andrew Copp of Ann Arbor, Michigan is out for the season with a torn pectoral tendon. The 30-year-old veteran injured his tendon while falling to the ice during a scrum against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Red Wings lost 4-3 to the Wild in overtime on a game-winning goal by Marco Rossi of Feldkirch, Austria.

How long is Copp out for?

Copp had surgery on Tuesday. He is expected to be our four to six months. Even if the Red Wings reach the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, it is unlikely Copp will be with the Red Wings at this time.

Andrew Copp in 2024-25

Copp has 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 56 games. He is a +4 with eight penalty minutes, one power-play point, one shorthanded point, two game-winning goals, 68 shots on goal, 318 faceoff wins, 35 blocked shots, nine hits, 18 takeaways, and 37 giveaways.

Copp’s first game-winning goal came in a 5-2 Red Wings win over the Nashville Predators on October 19. Copp put the Red Wings up 3-2 at 3:29 of the third period from centre Joe Veleno of Montreal, Quebec, and right winger Christian Fischer of Chicago, Illinois. Copp’s second game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Red Wings win over the Montreal Canadiens on January 23. Copp scored a shorthanded goal at 4:25 of the second period to put Detroit up 3-0. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson of Kungsbacka, Sweden had the lone assist.

Copp’s lone power-play point came in a 5-4 Detroit win over the Seattle Kraken on February 4. Copp picked up the lone power play assist on a goal by Jonatan Berggren of Uppsala, Sweden at 12:07 of the second period which put the Red Wings up 3-2 at the time.

In a Playoff Spot

The Red Wings have the seventh best record in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30 wins, 22 regulation losses, and six losses in extra time for 66 points. They lead the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers by four points for a playoff spot.