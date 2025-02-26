NHL News and Rumors

Red Wings trade Ville Husso to the Ducks

Jeremy Freeborn
Ville Husso

There was a trade made on Monday in the National Hockey League between the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings according to Rogers Sportsnet. The Red Wings traded goaltender Ville Husso of Helsinki, Finland to the Ducks for cash considerations.

Third NHL franchise

The Ducks are the third NHL franchise Husso has played for. He previously played two seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2020 to 2022, and three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2022 to 2025.

Husso’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

Husso has a record of one win, five regulation losses and two losses in extra time with the Red Wings this season in nine games (eight of them starts). He has a goals against average of 3.69 and a save percentage of .866.

Husso’s win this season

It has definitely been a shaky season for Husso as he clearly did not meet expectations with the Red Wings in the first half of 2024-25. The lone bright spot was on December 14 as he made 23 saves on 25 shots on goal in a 4-2 Red Wings win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Why was the transaction made?

The Ducks decided to make the deal with a recent upper body injury to Ducks goaltender John Gibson. It should be noted that even though Gibson’s injury does not appear to be serious, he has been rumoured in a lot of National Hockey League trades recently, and it would not be a surprise if he is not with the Ducks by the end of next week.

Down on the Red Wings depth chart

Husso dropped down to third on the Red Wings depth chart, and that was a major reason why he was made expendable in the Monday transaction. While Husso has struggled, Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon have been respectable and have combined for 27 wins and three shutouts in between the pipes this season.

Anaheim Ducks Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
