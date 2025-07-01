Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the Wild

The National Hockey League Free Agency began on Tuesday with several transactions. However on Monday, there was one more intriguing trade made before Free Agent Frenzy was set to commence. The Detroit Red Wings traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations according to nhl.com.

Sixth National Hockey League Team

Tarasenko began his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues. He spent 11 seasons in St. Louis from 2012 to 2023. Tarasenko then spent one season with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, shared his time with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers in 2023-24, before spending his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

Tarasenko in 2024-25

This past season, Tarasenko had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 80 games. He was a -13 with six penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 133 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots, 63 hits, 16 takeaways, and 61 giveaways.

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal in 2024-25

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal this past season was the 51st regular season game-winning goal of his career. It came in a 7-3 Red Wings win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 12. Tarasenko scored from Dylan Larkin of Waterford, Michigan at 10:54 of the second period to put the Red Wings up 4-2 at the time.

Remarkable career with the Blues

Tarasenko was a four-time All-Star with the Blues. He was honoured in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2022-23. While with the Blues in 2015-16, he had a career-high 40 goals. In the three straight seasons Tarasenko was an All-Star, he had 73 points, 74 points, and 75 points.

Tarasenko also won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. In the only Stanley Cup in the history of the Blues organization, Tarasenko led the NHL in the 2019 postseason with 90 shots on goal. Tarasenko also had 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in the 2019 playoffs.

Tarasenko’s second Stanley Cup

Tarasenko was part of the Florida Panthers team that won the 2024 Stanley Cup. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in a dramatic seven game series. Florida had the three game to none series lead before the Oilers won three straight. In 24 postseason games in Florida in 2024, Tarasenko had five goals and four assists for nine points.

Playing with Kirill Kaprizov

Tarasenko will now have an opportunity to play alongside fellow Russian Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia for the Wild. Kaprizov has 386 points in 319 games with the Wild over the last five seasons. It will be interesting to see the Russian chemistry between Kaprizov and Tarasenko.