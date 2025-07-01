NHL News and Rumors

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the Wild

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_18016827_168396541_lowres-2

The National Hockey League Free Agency began on Tuesday with several transactions. However on Monday, there was one more intriguing trade made before Free Agent Frenzy was set to commence. The Detroit Red Wings traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations according to nhl.com.

Sixth National Hockey League Team

Tarasenko began his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues. He spent 11 seasons in St. Louis from 2012 to 2023. Tarasenko then spent one season with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, shared his time with the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers in 2023-24, before spending his time with the Detroit Red Wings.

Tarasenko in 2024-25

This past season, Tarasenko had 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 80 games. He was a -13 with six penalty minutes, eight power-play points, one game-winning goal, 133 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots, 63 hits, 16 takeaways, and 61 giveaways.

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal in 2024-25

Tarasenko’s game-winning goal this past season was the 51st regular season game-winning goal of his career. It came in a 7-3 Red Wings win over the Buffalo Sabres on March 12. Tarasenko scored from Dylan Larkin of Waterford, Michigan at 10:54 of the second period to put the Red Wings up 4-2 at the time.

Remarkable career with the Blues

Tarasenko was a four-time All-Star with the Blues. He was honoured in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2022-23. While with the Blues in 2015-16, he had a career-high 40 goals. In the three straight seasons Tarasenko was an All-Star, he had 73 points, 74 points, and 75 points.

Tarasenko also won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. In the only Stanley Cup in the history of the Blues organization, Tarasenko led the NHL in the 2019 postseason with 90 shots on goal. Tarasenko also had 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in the 2019 playoffs.

Tarasenko’s second Stanley Cup

Tarasenko was part of the Florida Panthers team that won the 2024 Stanley Cup. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in a dramatic seven game series. Florida had the three game to none series lead before the Oilers won three straight. In 24 postseason games in Florida in 2024, Tarasenko had five goals and four assists for nine points.

Playing with Kirill Kaprizov

Tarasenko will now have an opportunity to play alongside fellow Russian Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia for the Wild. Kaprizov has 386 points in 319 games with the Wild over the last five seasons. It will be interesting to see the Russian chemistry between Kaprizov and Tarasenko.

Topics  
Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Wild
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18016827_168396541_lowres-2

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to the Wild

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
Marner
Maple Leafs acquire Nicolas Roy and Matias Maccelli and trade Mitch Marner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25800474_168396541_lowres-2
Sabres trade defenseman Connor Clifton to the Penguins
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 29 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26009945_168396541_lowres-2
Kings trade defenseman Jordan Spence to Senators
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 29 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Anaheim Ducks
Ducks trade John Gibson to Red Wings
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 29 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_26546525_168396541_lowres-2
What we saw from Day 1 of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 28 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18325598_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers trade Evander Kane to Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top