Reds first baseman Spencer Steer hits three home runs in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
The Cincinnati Reds clobbered the San Diego Padres 8-1 at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, and a major reason for the Reds success was because of the offensive prowess of Reds first baseman Spencer Steer of Long Beach, California. Steer became the eighth player this season to hit three home runs in a game.

Inside look at the three home runs

Steer put the Reds up 3-0 with one out in the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot that went 382 feet to right center field. He then put the Reds up 4-0 to lead off the fourth inning with a 403 foot shot to left center field. Then with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, Steer hit a two-run home run from 364 feet to left field, to put the Reds up 8-0. Steer scored left fielder Gavin Lux of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Steer’s first two home runs came off of Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia and his third home run came off of relief pitcher Yuki Matsui of Yokohama, Japan.

Steer’s three home runs were the only three home runs in the game. It was almost a magical night for Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez of Miami, Florida. Martinez threw eight no-hit innings before giving up a ninth inning double.

Steer in 2025

Steer is batting .250 with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in. During 75 games, 276 at bats, and 298 plate appearances, he scored 33 runs and had 69 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, six stolen bases, 20 walks, 111 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .302, and a slugging percentage of .402. The sacrifice fly came in a 6-1 Reds win over the New York Yankees on June 23.

Who else have hit three home runs in a game this season?

There have been four players in the American League with three home runs in a game in 2025. They are Aaron Judge and Jasson Dominguez of the New York Yankees, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, and Kerry Carpenter of the Detroit Tigers. There have been three other players in the National League with three home runs in a game. They are Ivan Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals, Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants. Suarez actually hit four home runs in a game.

Where are the Reds in the standings?

Cincinnati is at 43 wins and 39 losses. They are two games back of the San Francisco Giants for a playoff spot in the National League.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
