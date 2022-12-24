Reds sign Wil Myers to one-year deal

The Cincinnati Reds signed outfielder Wil Myers of Thomasville, North Carolina to a one-year contract worth $7.5 million on Thursday according to spotrac.com. The Reds become the third Major League Baseball team he has played for following two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013 and 2014), and eight seasons with the San Diego Padres (2015 to 2022).

2022 Statistics with the Padres

In 2022, Myers batted .261 with seven home runs and 41 runs batted in. During 77 games, 286 plate appearances, and 261 at bats, Myers scored 29 runs and had 68 hits, 15 doubles, two stolen bases, 21 walks, 104 total bases, and three sacrifice flies, to go along with an on base percentage of .315, and a slugging percentage of .398. Myers only played less than half the season of 2022 because of a right knee injury.

American League Rookie of the Year

In 2013 with the Rays, Myers was the third Rays player in franchise history to be named the American League Rookie of the Year. He followed third baseman Evan Longoria of Downey, California in 2008, and starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson of Des Moines, Iowa in 2011.

Myers batted .293 with 13 home runs and 53 runs batted in. During 88 games, 373 plate appearances and 335 at bats, he scored 50 runs, and had 98 hits, 23 doubles, five stolen bases, 33 walks, 160 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .478. He had a career high in batting average, and on base percentage.

National League All-Star

In 2016, Myers was named a National League All-Star while with the Padres. He batted .259 with 28 home runs and 94 runs batted in. During 157 games, 676 plate appearances and 599 at bats, Myers scored 99 runs and had 155 hits, 29 doubles, four triples, 28 stolen bases, 276 total bases, and five sacrifice flies. He had career highs in runs, hits, triples, runs batted in, stolen bases, and total bases.

Joining the Reds Outfield

Myers joins a Reds outfield that includes left fielder TJ Friedl and center fielder Nick Senzel. The Reds also signed catchers Luke Maile and Curt Casali in free agency during the offseason, and acquired shortstop Kevin Newman in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.