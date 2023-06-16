Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, Regis Prograis will defend his WBC super lightweight title against Danielito Zorrilla in a highly anticipated boxing match. The fight will be taking place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will be broadcasted on DAZN.

Prograis is the WBC super lightweight champion and has held the title since 2022, He previously was the WBA super lightweight champion in 2019. Prograis is currently ranked as the world’s best active super lightweight by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, The Ring magazine, and BoxRec.

Zorrilla is an undefeated professional looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Prograis for his WBC super lightweight title. Despite being a big underdog, Zorrilla is a talented fighter who could give Prograis a run for his money.

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Regis Prograis -2000 Danielito Zorrilla +1000

Regis Prograis is a massive favorite in this WBC super lightweight title and rightfully so as he is one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world. He is also much more experienced than his counterpart against high-level competition which is why the oddsmakers aren’t giving Danielito Zorrilla much of a chance in this matchup.

Zorrilla will need to prove to the entire boxing world that he can compete with the best when he takes on Prograis to be respected on the betting lines in the future.

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Preview

Regis Prograis is the favorite in the boxing odds at -2000, meaning the boxer has a 95.2% implied win probability. Prograis has an impressive record of 27 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, with 22 of his wins coming by knockout. On the other hand, Danielito Zorrilla has a record of 16 wins, 0 losses, and 0 draws, with 12 of his wins coming by knockout. Despite being the underdog, Zorrilla is a talented fighter who could give Prograis a run for his money.

For Prograis, his key to victory will be his experience and power. He has faced tough opponents in the past, including Josh Taylor and Maurice Hooker, and has come out on top. Prograis will need to use his power to wear down Zorrilla and land some big shots to secure the win.

For Zorrilla, his key to victory will be his speed and footwork. He will need to use his quickness to avoid Prograis’ power shots and move around the ring to tire out his opponent. Zorrilla will also need to land some significant punches of his own to score points and potentially knock out Prograis.

Regis Prograis vs. Danielito Zorrilla Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Regis Prograis by KO/TKO -600

While Zorrilla is a talented fighter, it’s hard to bet against Prograis. He has the experience, power, and hometown advantage, which could give him the edge in this bout. My prediction is that Prograis will win by knockout in the later rounds.

